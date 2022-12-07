Microsoft makes 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo -Tweet

TOKYO (Reuters) - Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo platforms, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King," Spencer also tweeted.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)