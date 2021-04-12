Microsoft Makes Big Bet on Health-Care AI Technology With Nuance

Dina Bass, Liana Baker and Kiel Porter
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is making a massive bet on health-care artificial intelligence.

The software giant is set to buy Nuance Communications Inc., tapping the company tied to the Siri voice technology to overhaul solutions that free doctors from note-taking and better predict a patient’s needs. Microsoft may announce the deal as soon as Monday if talks are successful, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 a share, a 23% premium to Friday’s close, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Set to be Microsoft’s largest acquisition since LinkedIn Corp., the purchase would give Nuance an equity value of about $16 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Microsoft has been trying to make inroads into the health-care sector, selling more cloud software to hospitals and doctors. It has been working with Nuance for two years on AI software that helps clinicians capture patient discussions and integrate them into electronic health records, and combining the speech technology company’s products into its Teams chat app for telehealth appointments.

The “Nuance deal would be a trophy for Redmond,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, referring to Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft. “Nuance is in the midst of an unprecedented strategic turnaround the last few years under the leadership of CEO Mark Benjamin and we believe the company represents a unique asset on the health-care front for Microsoft.”

Under Benjamin, Nuance has narrowed its focus and separated peripheral businesses, such as Cerence Inc., the automotive AI unit that was spun off two years ago. It also sold its imaging division to Thoma Bravo’s Kofax for $400 million, and zoomed in instead on partnerships with health-care providers and the biggest electronic medical records companies.

A representative for Microsoft declined to comment. A spokesperson for Nuance, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Digitizing Healthcare

Nuance’s shares have climbed 3.4% this year, giving the company, which laid the groundwork for the technology used in Apple Inc.’s Siri, an almost $13 billion market value. The gain still trailed the 9.9% jump in the S&P 500 Index, while Microsoft added 15%.

As AI software gets better at parsing language and predicting medical needs, Nuance and Microsoft may be able to develop technology that searches for certain words in health records to make better suggestions to doctors for patient care.

“This can really help Microsoft accelerate the digitization of the health-care industry, which has lagged other sectors such as retail and banking,” said Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst. “The biggest near-term benefit that I can see is in the area of telehealth, where Nuance transcription product is currently being used with Microsoft Teams.”

Nuance, whose products include Dragon speech-recognition software, had net income of $91 million on revenue of $1.48 billion for its fiscal year ending Sept. 30., after losing $217 million the previous year.

Microsoft has also been increasingly focused on healthcare. In May, the software maker unveiled a package of industry-specific cloud software, and has also hired executives with medical backgrounds and researching machine learning and AI tools for areas including clinical trials.

Coincidentally, one of Microsoft’s Boston area offices is located right next to Nuance’s headquarters.

Still Active

With a market value of $1.93 trillion, the most in the world after Apple, Microsoft remains active on the deals front.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the software giant was in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion. It also bought video-game maker Zenimax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion in cash in a deal that closed this year.

The Nuance purchase would rank as Microsoft’s second-largest acquisition, behind the 2016 LinkedIn purchase at an equity value of more than $26 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Microsoft entered the artificial intelligence space decades ago with research projects and an early focus by co-founder Bill Gates on finding ways to make it easier for people to speak to computers using plain English.

The Nuance purchase will complement efforts in recent years, where Microsoft has assigned thousands of employees to its AI work and released tools customers can use to build applications that understand and translate speech, recognize images and detect anomalies. The company views AI as a key driver of future sales of cloud services.

The acquisition may also give Microsoft a boost as it faces fierce competition in the AI space with rivals such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. also investing heavily in the field.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft is reportedly close to buying speech tech giant Nuance

    Microsoft is reportedly in late talks to buy Nuance for $16 billion, giving it advantages in speech tech and AI.

  • Microsoft in talks to buy Nuance Communications for around $16 billion: reports

    If successful, the acquisition would be Microsoft's second-largest ever, behind 2016's $24 billion purchase of LinkedIn.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Bull Market Rally Running; Square Leads 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally has improved dramatically, but could be due for a pullback. Square, JPMorgan and Apple supplier Skyworks are near buy points.

  • Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase gears up for historic listing

    The company will not issue any new shares in its initial public offering (IPO), instead it will sell its shares by means of a direct listing. According to its IPO filing it is selling 114.9 million shares directly to the public.

  • Microsoft in Talks to Buy AI Firm Nuance Communications

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in advanced talks to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 a share, though the terms may still change, one of the people said. That would give Nuance an equity value of about $16 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The price would be a 23% premium to Friday’s close.An agreement could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Talks are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart.A representative for Microsoft declined to comment. A spokesperson for Nuance, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Nuance’s shares have climbed 3.4% this year, giving the company, which laid the groundwork for the technology used in Apple Inc.’s Siri voice software, an almost $13 billion market value but still trailing the 9.9% jump in the S&P 500 Index. Microsoft has climbed 15%.Nuance CollaborationMicrosoft and Nuance have collaborated since 2019 on technologies to do things like allow doctors to capture voice conversations from patient visits and enter the data into electronic medical records.“This can really help Microsoft accelerate the digitization of the health-care industry, which has lagged other sectors such as retail and banking,” said Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst. “The biggest near-term benefit that I can see is in the area of telehealth, where Nuance transcription product is currently being used with Microsoft Teams.”Nuance, whose products include Dragon speech-recognition software, had net income of $91 million on revenue of $1.48 billion for its fiscal year ending Sept. 30., after losing $217 million the previous year.Microsoft, with a market value of $1.93 trillion, remains active on the deals front.Discord, ZenimaxLast month, Bloomberg News reported that the software giant was in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion. It also bought video-game maker Zenimax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion in cash in a deal that closed this year.A deal for Nuance would rank as Microsoft’s second-largest acquisition, behind only the $24 billion LinkedIn Corp. transaction in 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Microsoft entered the artificial intelligence space decades ago with research projects and an early focus by co-founder Bill Gates on finding ways to make it easier for people to speak to computers using plain English.In recent years, the company has assigned thousands of employees to its artificial intelligence work and released tools customers can use to build applications that understand and translate speech, recognize images and detect anomalies. The company views AI as a key driver of future sales of cloud services.Microsoft faces fierce competition in the space with rivals such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. also investing heavily in the field.(Updates with analyst’s comment in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks With More Room to Run

    For investors looking for a hint as to policy-makers’ view of the economy, the Federal Reserve has come through. The central bank released the minutes of its most recent policy meeting – at which it decided not to raise interest rates or scale back on its easy-money polices – and the inside look at the Fed committee’s deliberations shows that the decision was broad-based. The Fed is in no hurry to move to a tighter money policy, and the easy credit and low interest of recent years will continue. It’s another reason for optimism among investors, who are also feeling upbeat after the March jobs report, the massive $1.9 trillion cash infusion from the COVID relief bill, the prospect of additional Federal spending largesse under the Biden Administration, and the continued acceleration of the COVID vaccination program. All of this indicates, by mid-summer, a workforce able to move out of COVID restrictions, a growing economy, and plenty of cash to fuel the growth. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, summed up the bullish case in his shareholder letter this week: “I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom. This boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023.” So, in a growth environment, it’s time to look at growth stocks. We used TipRanks’ database during our search for exciting growth names, according to the analyst community. Locking in on three stocks that fit the bill, each analyst-backed ticker stands to notch more gains on top of their impressive year-to-date climbs. Here are all of the details. Full House Resorts (FLL) We’ll start in the casino business, where Full House Resorts has a long history. The Nevada-based company operates five casinos in four states. Full House is known for its association with big names in business community; its leadership in the last 25 years has included innovators such as Allen Paulson and Lee Iacocca. Over the past 12 months, Full House has seen strong share growth, with the stock rising 726%. The company struggled with the COVID pandemic in 1H20 - but in the second half of last year, as the economy began to reopen, revenues quickly began to recover and the stock took off. In Q4, Full House reported $38.3 million in revenues, just 1.7% below the year-ago quarter. The company reported net earnings of 12 cents per share in 4Q20, compared to a net EPS loss of 15 cents one year earlier. The pandemic closures were visible in the full year 2020 results, which showed $125.6 million at the top line – down 24% from 2019. Earnings, however, were positive, with full year 2020 EPS at 1 cent per share, in a dramatic turnaround from the 22 cent per share loss reported for 2019. In his coverage of this stock, Craig-Hallum’s 5-star analyst Ryan Sigdahl is unabashedly upbea. “FLL remains a top pick with several ways to win. Operations are significantly improved with EBITDA margins that have more than doubled and we believe are sustainable (10% to mid-20%), long-term debt secured and bolstered by an equity raise which funds attractive expansion projects, and a stock that trades at a significant discount to comps," Sigdahl noted. The analyst summed up, "We believe there is an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity in shares given the underappreciated sports betting / iGaming benefit and upside potential if awarded the Waukegan casino license." In line with his optimistic approach, Sigdahl stays with the bulls. The analyst rates FLL a Buy along with a $12 price target. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 26%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Poponak’s track record, click here) Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with Sigdahl here – FLL shares have 3 recent reviews, all are to Buy, and the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $9.50, with an average price target of $11.17 to indicate a 17% upside potential. (See FLL stock analysis on TipRanks) Travelzoo, Inc. (TZOO) The travel industry was slammed by the coronavirus crisis, Travelzoo, an online marketplace that offers vacation and travel packages to its 30-million-strong membership, suffered declining sales and revenues through the first half of 2020. Starting in 2H20, the company has seen a partial recovery, although revenues remain down year-over-year. The combination of recovering and a reopening economy with potential consumers sitting on pent up savings, has investors looking upbeat about travel. Travelzoo’s shares have been rising steadily, and steadily faster, over the past 12 months, and the stock has registered a 271% gain in that time. The company’s revenues in Q4 were $12.5 million, down 51% year-over-year – although they were up 78% since the company’s steepest losses in Q2. Earnings show a better tale, as EPS has turned positive, coming in at a 2-cent-per-share profit following four quarters of net losses. Analyst James Goss, of Barrington, lays out a clear bullish case for Travelzoo. “As leisure travel rebounds, there is a significant opportunity to scale revenues back up toward pre-pandemic levels and beyond. We feel this creates a considerable opportunity to leverage those revenue gains against a much more tightly controlled cost base. Though timing of achieving these profit levels is uncertain in the current context that continues to include mostly closed borders, management is clearly determined to not waste the opportunity to improve its profitability metrics as an outgrowth of this crisis,” Goss opined. In light of this outlook, Goss rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $24 price target to imply a one-year upside of 41%. (To watch Goss’s track record, click here) Travelzoo has picked up three analyst reviews recently, of which two are to Buy and one is to Hold. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock’s $22 average price target suggests an upside potential of ~30% for the next 12 months. (See TZOO stock analysis on TipRanks) Citi Trends (CTRN) Shifting gears, we’ll look at the retail apparel industry, where Citi Trends has been in business since 1946. The company is based in Savannah, Georgia, and operates both online and through a chain of over 570 stores spread across 33 states. Citi Trends offers discounted clothing in the urban market. Citi Trends, as a brick-and-mortar retailer, has been a direct beneficiary of the US consumer’s return to purchasing – and of that consumer’s currently deep pockets. The company’s Q4 sales came in at $251.9 million, the best quarterly result in over two years and up more than 19% year-over-year, while the quarterly EPS, at $1.81, was up 115% from the 84 cents reported in 4Q19. Company management gave forward guidance of 11% to 15% sales growth for 2021. These results came after the previous two quarters had matched pre-COVID revenues, and surpassed pre-COVID earnings, making this the third quarter in a row of solid results. Subsequently, the stock has surged 811% over the past 12 months. In his report for Craig-Hallum, analyst Jeremy Hamblin states his belief that Citi Trends’ recent performance is only the tip of the iceberg. “While guidance beat expectations handily, we continue to see potential upside with plenty of potential benefits coming via the timing of tax refunds and the Easter holiday, along with stimulus money that will benefit the core Citi Trends customer in an outsized manner," Hamblin wrote. The analyst added, "With a majority of CTRN’s customer base comprised of Americans making less than $50K a year, we expect CTRN to see an outsized benefit compared to other retailers from a third round of stimulus money that are set to increase American families’ monthly income for March/April..." To this end, Hamblin rates CTRN a Buy, and he sets a $125 price target that implies an upside of 34% for the year ahead. (To watch Hamblin’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CTRN is one of those. Hamblin’s is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CTRN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Active versus passive investing: Yahoo U

    And which investing strategy is better?

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • AMC Entertainment's No-Win Scenario

    Whereas the coronavirus pandemic whipsawed equities last year, retail investors are one of the primary causes of equity vacillations in 2021. Beginning in mid-January, retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) chatroom began allying with each other to buy shares and call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest. Since institutional investors and hedge funds hold a majority of the short-sold positions in the stocks targeted by the WSB community, this has been construed as a battle between retail investors and the so-called "big money."

  • Liz Cheney Blasts Trump for Continuing To Use Language That ‘Provoked Violence on Jan. 6’

    “We need to be focused on embracing the Constitution, not embracing insurrection,” the Republican congresswoman said

  • Cambridge children 'unlikely to be present' at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children are not expected to be among the 30 mourners who attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, The Daily Telegraph understands. The Cambridges have been careful to protect Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, from the public gaze, and made clear from the outset that they would shield them from the pressures of royal life while they were young. While the ceremony on Saturday will be very much a family occasion, the children are understood to be considered too young to join the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Their attendance would also take three coveted spots for older relatives who have known the Duke for most of their lives. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has confirmed that the Duke's children and grandchildren would all attend alongside Her Majesty. With spouses, if all attend, they would number 20 in total. The remaining ten are thought likely to comprise the Queen's cousins, including Princess Alexandra, 84, who remains a working royal, although she has not undertaken an official engagement since last July.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

    Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

  • Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant

    Brazil on Sunday recorded 1,803 new COVID-19 deaths, as a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the linchpin in the country's vaccination campaign is 50.7% effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1. Brazil, which has in recent weeks become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, saw over 37,000 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute, which tested and is now producing the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, said on Sunday a study it conducted found the shot had an efficacy rate of 50.7% against the P1 variant, and a less widespread strain known as P2.

  • Canadians are flocking to US border cities to take advantage of a travel loophole - and it's creating lucrative opportunities on both sides of the closed border

    Lucrative niche industries including flying helicopters over the border and international car rides are booming in cities like Buffalo, New York.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • French government disgusted by attack on Muslim centre

    The French government on Sunday condemned the defacing of an Islamic cultural centre in western France with Islamaphobic slogans, and said an attack on Muslims was an attack on the Republic. The tags, daubed on the side a building used as a prayer room in the city of Rennes, were found shortly before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins in France on Tuesday. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said it was a disgusting attack against the fundamental freedom to believe in a religion and that Muslims deserved the same protection as any other religious group in France.

  • Top official admits Chinese vaccines have low effectiveness

    In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost. Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu. Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses abroad while trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine made using the previously experimental messenger RNA, or mRNA, process.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • Corporate America is still dangerously delusional about what the GOP has become

    The party of big business has taken to policing corporate America's speech now, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

  • Wave of violent protests in Northern Ireland brings back bitter memories of 'the troubles'

    Violence continued on the streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland, following heightened tensions in the region over a mix of factors including Brexit, policing issues and anger about the lack of prosecution for Sinn Fein politicians who allegedly broke coronavirus restrictions.