Microsoft Might Reveal These 5 Hardware Devices in 2019

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) generates most of its revenue from software and services, but it also owns a growing hardware division, which produces its Surface devices and Xbox consoles. In 2018, it launched four new Surface devices -- Surface Go, Surface Studio 2, Surface Pro 6, and Surface Laptop 2. It also ramped up sales of the Xbox One X, which was launched in late 2017.



Last quarter, Microsoft's devices revenue -- which comes from its Surface devices, PC accessories, and other devices -- grew 9% annually to $1.26 billion, or 4% of its top line. Within that total, its Surface revenue rose 14%. Revenue from its gaming unit -- which sells its Xbox consoles, games, and services -- went up 44% annually to $2.74 billion, or 9% of its top line. That growth was mainly fueled by a 36% jump in its software and services revenue.

Those figures indicate that Microsoft will keep evolving into a hardware company to lock more users into its software ecosystem. Microsoft hasn't presented a clear road map for its hardware business yet, but here are five devices the company could reveal this year.

1. Surface Book 3

Microsoft launched Surface Book 2 back in October 2017, so the popular 2-in-1 device could see an upgrade this year with Intel's ninth-generation CPUs, NVIDIA's new Turing GPUs, and a 4K display.

TechRadar believes that Microsoft will launch Surface Book 3 between September and November to capitalize on the back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons. That could give it an edge over Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPad Pros and the new 10" iPad and iPad Mini, both of which could arrive in the second half of 2019.

2. Surface Pro 7

Microsoft upgraded Surface Pro (2017) to Surface Pro 6 last October, so we could see Surface Pro 7 arrive in the final quarter of 2019. Surface Pro 6 added an eighth-generation Intel CPU and new color options, and Surface Pro 7 might include a ninth-generation CPU, smaller bezels, and USB-C ports -- which were curiously absent from Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

3. Surface Phone

Last summer, a leaked document indicated that Microsoft was developing a new portable device code-named "Andromeda." In the document, Microsoft called Andromeda "a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience."