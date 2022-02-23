Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Great Long-Term Investment?

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”) returned 11.64%, and the S&P 500 (the “S&P”) 11.03%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Focus Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Microsoft Corporation is a Redmond, Washington-based multinational technology conglomerate holding company with a $2.2 trillion market capitalization. MSFT delivered a -10.95% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.65%. The stock closed at $299.50 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Microsoft Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Microsoft remains a beneficiary of accelerated digital tailwinds in a post-pandemic era. The company reported a nearly 22% yearover-year increase in third-quarter revenues. It maintains its momentum as a leading provider of cloud-based productivity solutions across different parts of the technology stack and various applications."

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.