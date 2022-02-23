Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Great Long-Term Investment?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”) returned 11.64%, and the S&P 500 (the “S&P”) 11.03%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Focus Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Microsoft Corporation is a Redmond, Washington-based multinational technology conglomerate holding company with a $2.2 trillion market capitalization. MSFT delivered a -10.95% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.65%. The stock closed at $299.50 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Microsoft Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Microsoft remains a beneficiary of accelerated digital tailwinds in a post-pandemic era. The company reported a nearly 22% yearover-year increase in third-quarter revenues. It maintains its momentum as a leading provider of cloud-based productivity solutions across different parts of the technology stack and various applications."

Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) ranks 1st on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MSFT was in 250 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 238 funds in the previous quarter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered a -11.68% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on MSFT in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

