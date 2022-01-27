Is Microsoft (MSFT) Still a Worthy Stock Investment?

Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the largest sector underweight. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Alger Spectra Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Microsoft Corporation is a Redmond, Washington-based multinational technology conglomerate holding company with a $2.1 trillion market capitalization. MSFT delivered a -14.22% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 24.17%. The stock closed at $288.49 per share on January 25, 2022.

Here is what Alger Spectra Fund has to say about Microsoft Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Class A shares of the Alger Spectra Fund underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index during the fourth quarter of 2021. Microsoft Corp. was among the top contributors to performance. Microsoft is a Positive Dynamic Change beneficiary of corporate America’s transformative digitization. Microsoft's CEO believes technology spending as a percent of GDP is likely to jump from about 5% today to 10% in a few years and that Microsoft will continue to take market share Microsoft's enterprise cloud product, Azure, is rapidly growing and accruing market share. Microsoft reported that Azure grew 50% inthe past quarter. This high unit volume growth is a primary driver of the company’s higher share price, but strong operating execution has enabled margin expansion that has also helped to increase forward earnings estimates. We believe Microsoft's subscription-based software offerings and cloud computing services have a durable growth profile because they enhance customers’ growth initiatives and help them to diminish costs. Additionally, investors appreciate Microsoft's strong free cash flow generation and its return of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

Our calculations show that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) ranks 1st on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MSFT was in 250 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 238 funds in the previous quarter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered a -6.97% return in the past 3 months.

