Microsoft Office 2021 is coming to Windows PCs and Macs later this year

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer

Microsoft will release two new versions of Office later this year, the company announced on Thursday. Office 2021 will be available on both Mac and Windows PCs in the second half of the year, and, like Office 2019 before it, it will be a one-and-done purchase. No need for a Microsoft 365 subscription.

The company didn’t say what new features consumers can expect but did note that it plans to support both Office 2021 and Office LTSC, the enterprise version of the release, for five years and promised to share more details on features closer to release. According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, the LTSC variant will include enhancements like dark mode support and accessibility improvements. Most of those features should make their way to the consumer version of the software as well.

What we do know for sure is that Office 2021 and Office LTSC will ship with OneNote included and support both 32-bit and 64-bit systems out of the box. Additionally, Microsoft doesn’t plan to increase the price of the consumer software. While Microsoft would obviously prefer people took advantage of its 365 subscription, it acknowledged that the service doesn’t make sense for everyone. And while the cloud is where the company invests a lot of its resources, it’s still committed to serving those customers.

Recommended Stories

  • The first Android 12 developer preview is here

    The company's VP of engineering Dave Burke said in a blog post that with Android 12, it's "investing in key areas to help deliver a polished experience and better performance."

  • SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code for 3 products

    Microsoft has completed its investigation into the SolarWinds hack and has determined that the hackers didn't get their hands on customer data.

  • The iRig Pre 2 is a high-quality audio interface for your smartphone or camera

    IK Multimedia has introduced the iRig Pre 2, a pocket-sized microphone preamp that lets podcasters, musicians and videographers use high-end XLR mics to record, stream, or perform.

  • Christie's first digital art auction leans on blockchain and other buzzwords

    NFT uses blockchain tech to verify ownership of digital collectibles, and Christie's will auction this one off next week. Beeple's 'Everydays' collection includes pictures drawn each day from 2007 through 2021.

  • UK Supreme Court rules that Uber should treat drivers as workers

    Uber has lost its appeal to the UK's Supreme Court to deny its drivers basic employee protections.

  • Microsoft's Journal uses AI to make a more intuitive inking app

    With Journal, Microsoft's Garage team wanted to see if it could make inking apps more accessible and easier to use with the help of AI.

  • The 'Mortal Kombat' reboot trailer is as gory as it should be

    The reboot hits theaters and HBO Max on April 16th.

  • Tesla cuts prices for entry-level Model 3 and Model Y

    Tesla has cut the base prices of the Model 3 and Model Y as it hopes to keep EV sales high.

  • Facebook's hosting live influencer 'meet and greets' on its Cameo clone

    A website for Super, a new Facebook service that lets users pay to interact with influencers in live streams, is live.

  • Demo the latest RPG from the makers of 'Octopath Traveler' for free

    Project Triangle Strategy is a new Nintendo Switch game from the makers of Octopath Traveler that is slated to launch in 2022.

  • Bungie plans major studio expansion, recommits to a non-Destiny game by 2025

    Two years after its split from Activision, Bungie is gearing up to build out the Destiny universe and -- more importantly — branch out into new some new ones. To help it do so, the company announced a slew of new expansion measures this morning, including plans to open its first international office in Amsterdam and to more than double the size of its Bellevue, Washington headquarters so it can “support multiple project teams, including those outside of the Destiny Universe.”

  • Jabil Receives FDA Nod For Protective Face Masks

    Jabil Circuit has received the go ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration to supply PPE (personal protective equipment) medical-quality, made in USA face masks, the manufacturing services company said on Feb. 18. The company, along with its subsidiary medical device company, NP Medical, will source the masks through Jabil’s manufacturing center in Memphis, Tennessee. Jabil (JBL) is a General Services Administration (GSA) schedule holder and as such, is positioned to quickly support the mask mandate issued by President Biden. Jabil’s SVP of business development Charlie Main said, “Our work with local and state governments to fulfill high-volume orders of PPE made in the USA means the general population can get access to these highly effective masks. Designed to meet the stringent protection requirements of operating room personnel, general healthcare workers and their patients, these masks are ideal for protecting employees and complying with the mask mandate.” The mask will be a single-use, disposable, three-ply surgical mask providing over 99% PFE (Sub-micron Particulate) and BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency). (See Jabil stock analysis on TipRanks) Around two months back, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva raised the price target from $50 to $60 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Suva said in a research note that JBL’s improved outlook for FY21 after its 1Q FY21 results is “especially impressive.” Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, with 3 analysts suggesting a Buy and 3 analysts recommending a Hold. The average analyst price target of $50.50 implies 15.6% upside potential to current levels. JBL scores an 8 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is likely to outperform the market. Related News: Roku Posts Surprise Profit In 4Q; Surpasses 50M Active Accounts IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report Garmin’s FY21 Outlook Beats Estimates As 4Q Results Shine More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Twilio Proposes Sale Of $1B Class A Shares Roku Posts Surprise Profit In 4Q; Surpasses 50M Active Accounts IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report Arista Networks’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Shares Gain 5%

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • Biden extends mortgage relief protecting struggling homeowners

    Three federal agencies will provide up to six additional months of deferred payments in three-month increments for mortgages they guarantee.

  • Japan finds new Covid-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections

    Japan confirmed a new variant of Covid-19, and an infection cluster emerged at a Tokyo immigration facility, presenting new challenges as the country tries to overcome a third wave of the pandemic. The new variant has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of eastern Japan and in 2 cases at airports, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Friday. The government is raising surveillance against mutant varieties as they may be more resistant to vaccines, which Japan started to distribute this week. "It may be more contagious than conventional strains, and if it continues to spread domestically, it could lead to a rapid rise in cases," Kato said. The new strain appears to have originated overseas but is different from other types that have been found sporadically in Japan, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. It has the E484K mutation on the spike protein of the virus that has been found in other variants, which may undermine the effectiveness of vaccines. Japan has reported 151 cases of variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, according to the health ministry. The nation has had more than 400,000 cases of Covid-19 with 7,194 fatalities. Meanwhile, 5 staff and 39 foreign detainees at a Tokyo immigration facility have tested positive for Covid-19. All 130 detainees at the facility have been tested for the virus, according to a spokesperson for the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau. None of the cases is serious, and all infected detainees remain quarantined from others. The representative declined to comment on the nationality of the infected detainees, citing privacy concerns. Japan's detention system for immigration law violators and asylum seekers has been widely criticized for its medical standards, monitoring of detainees and response to emergencies. "Many detainees are locked in a small, closed spaces," said Motoko Yamagishi, the head of a migrants-rights group. "It is regrettable that such a outbreak happened in the centre."

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

    NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq's security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces.

  • Biden's $15 wage proposal: Job killer or a boon for workers?

    President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Florida, and maybe scrape together money for college. More than 1,000 miles away in Detroit, Nya Marshall worries that a $15 minimum wage would drive up her labor costs and perhaps force her to close her 2-year-old restaurant, already under strain from the viral pandemic.

  • Inside the All-Star voting numbers: The NBA is a tough crowd

    NBA players are apparently not easily impressed — even by other NBA players. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were the only two players to appear on more than 50% of the ballots cast by their playing peers in All-Star Game starter balloting this season, based on a review of the numbers released by the league. James appeared on 56% of the ballots, Durant on 55%.

  • People express frustration as state's COVID-19 vaccine website crashes

    The state's COVID-19 vaccination website crashed early Thursday as about 1 million people became eligible for vaccinations in the second step of Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout.