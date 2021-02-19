Microsoft Office 2021 is coming to Windows PCs and Macs later this year

Microsoft will release two new versions of Office later this year, the company announced on Thursday. Office 2021 will be available on both Mac and Windows PCs in the second half of the year, and, like Office 2019 before it, it will be a one-and-done purchase. No need for a Microsoft 365 subscription.

The company didn’t say what new features consumers can expect but did note that it plans to support both Office 2021 and Office LTSC, the enterprise version of the release, for five years and promised to share more details on features closer to release. According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, the LTSC variant will include enhancements like dark mode support and accessibility improvements. Most of those features should make their way to the consumer version of the software as well.

What we do know for sure is that Office 2021 and Office LTSC will ship with OneNote included and support both 32-bit and 64-bit systems out of the box. Additionally, Microsoft doesn’t plan to increase the price of the consumer software. While Microsoft would obviously prefer people took advantage of its 365 subscription, it acknowledged that the service doesn’t make sense for everyone. And while the cloud is where the company invests a lot of its resources, it’s still committed to serving those customers.