Microsoft Outlook and Teams down for thousands around world

Thousands of users around the world have reported that they are unable to access Microsoft services, including Teams and Outlook.

Downdetector, which tracks websites, showed more than 5,000 people in the UK had reported that email service Outlook was inaccessible.

Other services including Teams and Xbox Live were also reported as being non-functional.

Microsoft said it is investigating the outage.

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Microsoft Teams is used by more than 280 million people globally, primarily as a critical part of businesses and schools, where it is used for calls, meetings and organisation.