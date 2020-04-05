Microsoft Partners With Website Navigation Startup WalkMe For Sales Software

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced a strategic partnership with WalkMe to help companies and its employees work more efficiently from home, while deploying the tech giant’s sales software Dynamics 365.

Microsoft is teaming up with WalkMe as employees worldwide are now working from home, making traditional training and onboarding ineffective. Under the terms of the partnership, WalkMe's platform will enable the creation of interactive, on-screen sequences to guide and engage users on Microsoft’s sales software Dynamics 365.

Israeli-based startup WalkMe adds a layer of on-screen navigation guidance prompts on top of existing websites, helping users navigate through web pages. The startups’ platform helps employees figure out how to use software with step-by-step instructions and intuitive reminders.

"As organizations across the globe are coping with a new business reality of an entire remote workforce, embracing the adoption of business technology across the organization is the only way to empower their employees to effectively utilize their daily technology stack,” said Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder of WalkMe. "Through this strategic partnership with Microsoft, it will be easier than ever for sales to increase productivity and efficiency and to realize the full potential of Dynamics 365 within their technology stack, at scale."

Five-star analyst Michael Turits at Raymond James last week cut Microsoft’s price target to $183 from $200 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Wall Street analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating for Microsoft based on 26 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months. The $193.08 average price target provides investors with 26% gain in the shares should it be met in the coming 12 months. (Microsoft's stock analysis on TipRanks)

Related News:

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Is One of the Best Investments to Make, Says 5-Star Analyst

Microsoft to Sell Stake in AnyVision Start-Up, End Facial Recognition Investment

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly for Intel Stock

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: