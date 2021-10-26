Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft will report earnings after markets close, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)
Associated Press

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Growth in Microsoft's cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year.

The Redmond, Washington-based tech company on Tuesday reported quarterly profit of $17.2 billion, or $2.27 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $2.08 per share.

Microsoft profits have soared throughout the pandemic thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services for remote work and study.

Microsoft posted revenue of $45.3 billion in its fiscal first quarter, up 22% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $44 billion, according to FactSet Research.

Sales from what Microsoft calls its “intelligent cloud” segment, which includes server products and its Azure cloud computing platform, were $17 billion, up 31% from a year ago. The company has been fiercely competing with Amazon, Google and other cloud providers for big business and government contracts.

There was relatively slower growth in Microsoft’s personal computing business segment, which includes Windows software licenses for new computers. Sales in the segment grew by 12% to $13.3 billion.

Microsoft has been unveiling the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, its first major update in six years. But the PC market has also been hit by supply chain problems.

Revenue from Microsoft's LinkedIn jobs networking service increased 42% from the same time last year. The company earlier this month announced it will be halting its localized version of LinkedIn in mainland China, citing tightening government restrictions affecting the only major Western social networking platform still operating in the country.

LinkedIn doesn’t disclose how much of its revenue comes from China, but it reports having more than 54 million members in the country, its third-largest user base after the U.S. and India.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft earnings top $20 billion in a quarter for first time, stock heads for record high

    Microsoft Corp. shares closed just shy of a record high Tuesday, but the software giant still managed to set an impressive record.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Recovers Against Yen

    The US dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to show a proclivity to test the highs yet again against the Japanese yen.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Get Ready for Volatility Due to Upcoming Futures Expiration

    NGI is reporting that Thursday’s government storage report may reveal another larger-than-normal increase.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) as vulnerable investments in the near term. One of last week's biggest winners was Digital World Acquisition. It exploded higher in the final two trading days after announcing that it would be joining forces with Donald Trump's new media company venture.

  • US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe 'quickly'

    A senior energy adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russia to supply more natural gas to Europe now rather than wait for approval of a newly completed pipeline, saying Monday that “they should do it quickly” to ward off the risk of severe gas shortages this winter. Amos Hochstein, Biden's senior adviser for global energy security, said the natural gas crunch in Europe had multiple causes, including strong demand for gas in China.

  • National construction company completes massive solar project in West Valley

    The 200-megawatt solar project sits on more than 1,000 acres about 40 miles west of Phoenix. It's one of four solar projects that a Boston company acquired from Tempe-based First Solar Inc. in February.

  • Joe Manchin is exactly where he belongs

    Joe Manchin is exactly where he belongs

  • Letters to the Editor: No, California, we don't need to cancel In-N-Out

    The questionable right-wing politics of In-N-Out's owners don't make the burger chain's devotees delusional.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • You can now add your COVID vaccine card to your Apple Wallet. Here’s how

    Apple users are now able to put their COVID-19 vaccination records in their Apple Wallet, a feature that has been requested for most of this year.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • Time Is Running Out for Exxon Mobil. Why It May Be Removed From the ‘Dividend Aristocrats.’

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • Want 100% Returns? Buy These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    Generally speaking, Wall Street analysts tend to be well-trained and very intelligent. But no one is infallible, and the price targets set by these analysts represent the opinion of one person. Moreover, these forecasts are typically near-term in nature, meaning they may exclude the impact of long-term catalysts.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.