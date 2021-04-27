Microsoft beats Q3 revenue expectations on strength of cloud and PC sales

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read

Microsoft (MSFT) reported its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Here are the most important numbers from the report compared with what analysts were expecting for the quarter.

Revenue: $ 41.7 billion versus $41.05 billion expected

Earnings per share: $2.03 versus $1.78 expected

Intelligent Cloud: $15.12 billion versus $14.9 billion expected

More Personal Computing: $13.04 billion versus $12.6 billion expected

The company's stock was down more than 3% following the release of the report.

Microsoft’s biggest growth driver, and the component of its business that has pushed its market capitalization close to $2 trillion, is its Azure cloud division. For the quarter, the company saw $15.12 billion in revenue from the segment, a 23% year-over-year increase.

“Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren’t slowing down. They’re accelerating, and it’s just the beginning,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. “We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform.”

Analysts had been looking to Azure's performance to get a sense of where Microsoft stood a year after the pandemic began.

“With workforces expected to have a heavy remote focus on the other side of a vaccine being deployed, we believe the cloud shift is just beginning to take its next stage of growth globally,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a research report ahead of Microsoft’s earnings announcement.

“We believe this disproportionally benefits the cloud stalwart out of Redmond, as [Microsoft CEO Satya] Nadella & Co. are so well positioned in its core enterprise backyard to further deploy its Azure/Office 365 as the cloud backbone and artery,” Ives added.

In his own analyst report, UBS’s Karl Keirstead noted that he is hearing through industry checks that Microsoft’s Azure is gaining ground among larger enterprises.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers the keynote address at Build, the company&#39;s annual conference for software developers Monday, May 6, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers the keynote address at Build, the company's annual conference for software developers Monday, May 6, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

“Overall cloud adoption is so strong that it’s a tailwind for all three of the big cloud providers, but on the margin we heard more anecdotes suggesting that Microsoft Azure is gaining ground among larger enterprises, likely as it monetizes its installed base and sells a broader cloud suite (Office 365, Teams, etc),” Keirstead said.

In addition to Azure, Microsoft saw year-over-year growth of 19% in its More Personal Computing segment thanks to a 10% year-over-year increase in Windows OEM revenue, a 10% year-over-year increase in Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue, and a 35% jump in Xbox and gaming revenue.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings top estimates amid advertising sales resurgence

    Alphabet reported first-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday

  • Amazon stock is exciting for these two reasons: analyst

    Amazon's stock is still undervalued, says this top-ranked Wall Street tech analyst.

  • Microsoft earnings beat expectations across the board, but the stock is still falling

    Microsoft Corp.'s earnings easily surpassed estimates on Tuesday, but shares still fell in after-hours trading following a string of record closing prices.

  • Microsoft's PC busines could be the 'hidden surprise' in its earnings report: analyst

    Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Emily McCormick preview Microsoft earnings with Derrick Wood, Cowen Analyst.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Alphabet sales, earnings surge on big jump in online advertising

    The search-engine behemoth reported net income of $17.93 billion, or $26.29 a share in its fiscal first quarter, compared with net income of $6.84 billion, or $9.87 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

  • The Sky’s The Limit For Microsoft

    Investors will be looking for continued strong growth in Azure and the Intelligent Cloud segment in Tuesday’s post-market report.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The S&P 500 is showing a 6-month gain of 24%. Stocks generally have been gainers as the coronavirus crisis recedes, economies reopen, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to low-rate regime. In this environment, it’s no wonder that many companies are considering going public through an IPO. The high-return environment we’re experiencing right now makes the IPO attractive as a way to not just raise capital but to also cash in on the rising stock market. With interest rates at historic lows, stocks have become the go-to vehicle for investors seeking growth, and for companies seeking investors – the cohort conducting or contemplating IPOs – the partnership is natural. An IPO brings costs with it, in the form of compliance and disclosure rules – the market’s rapid gains outweigh them for the present. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions. And just this week, they’ve tapped two stocks new to the public markets as likely to jump 60% or more in coming months – a solid return that investors should note. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Compass, Inc. (COMP) Tech meets real estate in Compass, Inc., a technology company founded in 2012 to make relevant, cloud-based tools available to realtors. The company’s platform facilitates buying, renting, and selling real estate. The company aims to replace the real estate industry’s antiquated ‘paper’ model with a seamless digital experience that empowers agents and satisfies both buyers and sellers. The company’s large size, and its agent-centered approach, give it advantages over online rivals such as Redfin and Zillow. Compass boasts a 4% market share in the crowded residential segment; by comparison, competitor Redfin’s market share is 1%. Looking at Compass by the numbers paints an impressive picture. In its fiscal year 2020, Compass employed over 19,000 real estate agents, facilitated over 145,000 transactions with a total gross value of $152 billion, saw top-line revenues of $3.7 billion, and operated in 46 markets across 16 states. Based on that performance, on April 1, the company went public. Compass put 25 million shares of common stock on the market, at price of $18 each, and netted $450 million. Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Michael Ng, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. “Compass is the largest independent U.S. real estate brokerage by gross transaction value (GTV) and differentiates itself from competing brokerages by providing its residential real estate agents with a first party, end-to-end platform for workflow and customer management, driving higher annual commissions for Compass agents over time. Compass targets the $2 trillion existing home sales addressable market in the US and, within that, ~$95 bn in annual real estate agent commissions,” the analyst wrote. Getting to the bottom line, Ng adds, “[We] believe that attractive valuation and adjacent services optionality create a positive risk-reward…” To this end, Ng rates Compass shares a Buy along with a $32 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~79% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To view Ng's track record, click here) After less than month in the public markets, Compass has already picked up 9 analyst reviews. These break down to 5 Buys and 4 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target of $23 implies an upside of 28% from the current trading price of $17.89. (See COMP stock analysis on TipRanks) Smart Share Global (EM) Smart Share Global, also called Energy Monster, is a Chinese firm that has staked out a fascinating niche in the digital world: it rents out power banks. The company has backing from Alibaba, and in the last three years has secured a 34% market share and over 219 million users, making it the largest charging service provider in China’s mobile device ecosystem. Large market share in a large market has brought in the cash. The company’s revenue in 2020 hit 2.8 billion yuan, or $431 million at current exchange rates, and has spread out to encompass a network of 664,000 power bank rental spots across more than 1,500 of the country’s 2,846 counties and local districts. The user base expanded by 47% in 2020. Smart Share Global started trading on the NASDAQ on April 1, with the offering of 17.65 million shares to the public at an initial price of $8.50. The stock actually opened at $10, and closed that first day at $8.54, putting the total capital raised in the neighborhood of $150 million. Analyst Ronald Keung, of Goldman Sachs, sees plenty of reasons to buy into Smart Share Global, and in his initiation report on the stock he lays them out. "We like EM’s: (1) growing network effect, with an extensive national network of 5mn power banks at 664k POIs across 1,500cities (by YE2020), driving better user experience and brand recognition... (2) better-than-peer unit economics with the company picking POIs of high margin/monetization potential, thereby generating Rmb2 daily revenue per power bank, vs peers’Rmb1-1.5. As a result, EM has a very fast cash payback period of five quarters per power bank, which we estimate will lead to double digit net profit margin by 2022; and (3) improving revenue visibility, thanks to key accounts (KA) such as Disney, HTHT, and KFC that are exclusive and long term in nature," Keung wrote. Keung puts a $13.90 price target on the stock, to go along with his Buy rating. At current levels, that suggests a one-year upside potential of ~65% for the shares. (To watch Keung’s track record, click here) The Goldman review is the first on file for this company, which is currently trading for $8.43 per share. (See EM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pinterest signals strong revenue growth on ad spending rebound

    Ad spending has recovered further this year from the slump in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis as an economic recovery picks up steam, prompting retailers to step up efforts to attract customers. Pinterest has also benefited from a rise in social media use during the pandemic, with the company forecasting a mid-teens jump in global monthly active users in the current quarter. Pinterest's revenue, generated by placing advertisements next to users' Pins or posts, soared 78% to $485 million, beating expectations of $473.7 million.

  • Tech Time: Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet Reporting After Close Today

    Ready or not, it’s time for all of us to put our Fed hats on. Again. It’s only been six weeks since the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but they’re gathering again today. The usual press conference featuring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell comes right after the meeting ends at 2 p.m. ET tomorrow, and analysts don’t expect any change in policy. Trading might be a little slow ahead of all this, which is kind of typical when investors await the latest from Powell and company. Major indices didn’t move much in the overnight session. That being said, the Fed may be about the third-most important event this week after gross domestic product (GDP) and Tech earnings. Looking ahead to this afternoon, Tech takes center stage with earnings from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). More on all that farther down. This earnings season is now about one-third finished, and 84% of companies have beaten Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimates, according to FactSet. That’s well above the average level of positive surprises, which indicates analysts may have been too conservative heading in. General Electric (NYSE: GE) did very well but the stock’s down a bit, and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) also reports later on, which could be interesting. Fed Ahead As Investors Await Views On Latest Strong Data Unlike last month, we don’t get a “dot-plot” of Fed officials’ outlooks for rates this time around. For that, we have to wait until the mid-June FOMC meeting. But Powell might be asked to comment on recent booming economic data and higher than expected inflation readings. The Fed puts return to a healthy jobs picture high on its list, and the last two initial jobless claims reports and March payrolls both suggested progress. It could be interesting to get Powell’s thoughts on these numbers and what they might mean going forward. That said, it would be very surprising to hear Powell say anything about getting more hawkish anytime soon. The Fed’s feet seem firmly planted in the dovish camp, and Fed funds futures suggest no change in rate policy this year. It’s likely Powell wants to see a few more solid jobs reports—including May payrolls—before making any new pronouncements about the employment picture. It’s kind of unfortunate timing that the Fed meeting concludes Wednesday—a day before Powell and the rest of us get a first look at the government’s estimate for Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) growth (see more below). Thursday also brings the weekly initial jobless claims data. After two solid weeks in a row, it would be good to see more improvement. However, anything under 600,000 would extend the streak of reports below that level. It’s still high, but a major improvement after months of 700,000 to 800,000 new claims a week. Before Covid, the average was well below 300,000, but it’s unclear when we’ll get back to those kinds of levels. Heart Of Tech Lineup As Microsoft, Alphabet Approach Plate Aside from the Fed, earnings continue hot and heavy this week, highlighted by a couple of key semiconductor companies (see below). There’s also MSFT and Alphabet (GOOGL) after today’s close and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) after Wednesday’s closing bell. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) comes up to bat Thursday. We’ll talk more about AAPL and AMZN tomorrow, but with MSFT and GOOGL, cloud computing results are probably high on most investors’ lists of things to watch, along with their forecasts for the coming quarter. Back in Q2 last year, GOOGL saw its advertising revenue sink as companies held back ad spending amid Covid. As economies began opening up, GOOGL benefited from the ad spending bounceback—a big deal when you consider it made up around 81% of GOOGL’s total revenue last time out. The question is whether that strength continued in Q1. Google Cloud’s platform also had an amazing run last year, but still only makes up a small aspect of total revenue and is far behind competitors like MSFT and AMZN. We’ll see if that aspect of the company got more traction. The stock went on a tear the last few months, up about 35% year to date. MSFT’s recent announcement of its $20 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) software company Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) will likely be on peoples’ minds when the company reports fiscal Q3 earnings later today, but so will the usual suspects like cloud, Office, and LinkedIn. Last time MSFT reported, fiscal Q2 Azure revenue grew 50% and total commercial cloud revenue rose 34%, setting high bars for MSFT. That’s not all. Other key companies reporting over the next few days include Starbucks, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Baxter (NYSE: BAX), Ford (NYSE: F), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). Strap on those seatbelts. Tesla’s Quarter Fully Charged, But Stock Goes Unrewarded All this follows a busy earnings afternoon yesterday featuring the latest from the EV universe with earnings from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Despite beating on earnings and revenue and looking pretty impressive on a bunch of other metrics, shares fell in pre-market trading. With TSLA earnings, the ironic thing is that one of the areas where they did best was selling a chunk of their Bitcoin holdings. A lot of stocks have slipped this earnings season on good results, so it probably just reflects how the overall market is at near record levels. As we’ve been talking about, expectations are high and it takes a lot to go up. The theme so far this earnings season is you can have a good quarter, but your stock won’t necessarily be rewarded. CHART OF THE DAY: A TALE OF TWO COMMODITIES. Looking back over the last year with this chart, gold (/GC—candlestick) and crude (/CL—purple line) have basically traded places. Strong economic growth in the U.S. helped send crude to 14-month highs last month and it’s not far below that now, while gold got crushed earlier this year in part thanks to progress fighting crude that sapped market volatility. Gold’s making a comeback attempt lately, but it’s still well below levels from earlier this year. If the Fed stays dovish, that might give gold more support. Data Source: CME Group. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. GDP Watch: Of all the government data coming across the wire this week, few reports have more relevance than Thursday’s release of the advance report on Q1 gross domestic product. The Wall Street consensus is for a gain of 6.5%, according to research firm Briefing.com. That wouldn’t be too shabby after the prior quarter’s 4.3% gain. However, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow meter looks for even better than the one from the analyst community, with a projected reading of 8.2%. It probably goes without saying that we don’t often see readings like these on GDP. A Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) report recently predicted 8% overall growth for the full year, which would be the best annual performance in about seven decades. Obviously, this is against an easy comparison, considering 2020 included a recession. The more important question, and one the Fed is probably asking, is whether this type of growth can get the economy back to where it was before Covid. Some metrics, like manufacturing and housing, have improved from pre-Covid days. Others, like joblessness and earnings, aren’t there yet. On Patrol with Chips: Two more major semiconductor companies, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and Advanced Micro Devices are expected to report after the close today. Before we get to them, it helps to get a lay of the land by looking back in a little more detail at what Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) said in its report last week.] INTC’s Q1 revenue and earnings topped analyst expectations, but the quarter didn’t end without setbacks. First of all, overall sales were largely flat, which raises questions about how other chipmakers might have done in the quarter. INTC’s data center chip sales were elevated last year by work-at-home demand, but the chipmaker faces stiff competition from AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in that arena. Look for AMD to possibly shed more light on the data chip competitive picture today. Also on the negative side, Apple—which uses INTC chips—has begun turning toward its own chip production for its Mac line. INTC said it plans to invest $20 billion into the development of new chip manufacturing plants. Instead of farming out its product designs to foundries for completion, INTC aims to become one, manufacturing not only its own chips but those of others as well, a potentially pivotal move for the chip giant. What will TXN and AMD be thinking in the wake of this news? Is vertical integration now the state of the industry? Does INTC’s move in this direction pose a possible competitive challenge? We may have a chance to find out after the close. Yield Pause Length Could Depend On Europe: As the Fed gathers in Washington this week, there’s still a lot of debate on Wall Street about why the rally in Treasury yields hasn’t continued. The 10-year yield peaked near 1.78% late last month but is near 1.58% this morning. One possible reason, according to some analysts, is the lack of competition from the key German bund yield. The bund recently sported a yield of negative 0.25%, meaning the spread between U.S. and the benchmark European rate is around 180 basis points. That’s up from around 150 basis points earlier this year. As long as the premium for U.S. yields is this high, U.S. Treasuries likely remain at levels where they’ll attract yield-hungry investors. This buying interest pumps up the underlying asset and reduces the yield. However, there’s a chance Europe’s economy could be coming around, which might mean a narrowing in that spread and perhaps some competition from European and other world bond markets. This is one thing to potentially watch in May, especially if Europe makes more progress with vaccinations. If the bund yield starts creeping up, look for a better chance of the 10-year Treasury yield continuing what looked like a steady move higher, especially if U.S. inflation readings over the next few months continue to be as firm as they were in March. A weak bond auction Monday reinforced possible bullishness around yields. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Image Sourced from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCan Apple's Earnings Impress Again? Tough Act To Follow For iPhone Maker In Fiscal Q2How Nuance May Alter The Healthcare And AI Playing Field Aas Microsoft Reports Q3 Results© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Analyst Estimate Record Google Revenue From Pandemic-Driven Online Spend: WSJ

    Wall Street expects Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25.1% to $51.51 billion from the pandemic-induced surge in digital ad spending despite regulatory restrictions, the Wall Street Journal reports. Profit is estimated to grow 56.7% to $10.72 billion. Earnings Thesis: Recently, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) posted significant advertisement-fueled revenue growth. Interestingly, Google’s search engine, Maps, and YouTube have a market share of 92%, 89%, and 73%, respectively. The pandemic induced remote activities drove higher demand for Google search triggered by takeout meal, grocery-delivery options, and YouTube videos at the cost of the company’s advertisement revenue. Thus, the brands also shifted the ad spending from print, television, and in-store promotions to Google search customers. Google’s search market share dropped from 61% to 57% last year. In comparison, Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) gained market share from 13% to 19% during the period. Google’s search engine and advertising businesses were also vulnerable to multiple regulatory antitrust lawsuits, including Epic Games and publisher Daily Mail over anti-competitive practices. View more earnings on GOOG Google continues to drive spending to remain the default search engine on iPhones and other devices. Analysts estimated the traffic-acquisition costs to rise 23% to $9.16 billion during the first quarter. Google also remains invested in the diversification from the core ad business into cloud-computing service to challenge Amazon and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). Analysts estimated the recent billion-dollar deals to drive sales by 46% to $4.07 billion for the quarter. Google’s eight-year, $1 billion-plus contract with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc faced flak over anti-competitive practices. The deal was won in part by packaging, including YouTube and search elements. Google will be questioned over digital privacy during the analyst call. Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent software update with an anti-tracking feature could compel Google to follow on its Android operating system. All of which can hamper Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB). Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.6% at $2,312.8 on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRoku Threatens To Blackout YouTube TV Over Anticompetitive Dispute: BloombergAlphabet's Wing In Pursuit FAA Relaxations For Drone Flight© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What did BTS' livestream reveal? Sizzling, melting butter and a possible summer hit

    Fans say BTS' upcoming single, "Butter," will be the song of the summer. It'll be the K-pop group's second track recorded in English rather than Korean.

  • Donald Trump issues bizarre statement ranting about the Oscars

    ‘Sir, this is a Wendy’s’

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • ‘Never argue with a fool’: Bakari Sellers hits back at Laura Ingraham over claim he changed his accent while talking about Andrew Brown Jr

    Fox News host criticised attorney during show on Monday

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen