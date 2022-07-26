Microsoft to report earnings amid crucial week for Big Tech

Microsoft (MSFT) will report its fiscal Q4 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, as investors look for how much inflation, a strong U.S. dollar, and interest rate hikes have affected the tech giant’s businesses.

Here’s what analysts are expecting, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared with how Microsoft performed in fiscal Q4 last year.

Revenue: $52.5 billion expected versus $46.2 billion in Q4 2021

Earnings per share: $2.29 expected versus $2.17 in Q4 2021

Productivity and Business Processes: $16.7 billion expected versus $14.7 billion in Q4 2021

Intelligent Cloud: $21.1 billion expected versus $17.4 billion in Q4 2021

More Personal Computing: $14.7 billion expected versus $14.1 billion in Q4 2021

Microsoft’s announcement come as the broader tech market faces a major rout, and as companies announce hiring slowdowns and layoffs. Earlier this month, Microsoft moved to lay off less than 1% of its workforce, according to Bloomberg. The company also announced that it was slowing hiring moving forward.

In June, Microsoft revised its Q4 earnings expectations, anticipating that unfavorable foreign currency exchanges would cut into its quarterly revenue.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will discuss the company's earnings after the bell on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The company initially estimated that it would bring in between $52.4 billion and $53.2 billion for the quarter — but because of currency fluctuations, Microsoft dropped that to $51.9 billion and $52.7 billion.

The company also reduced projected earnings per share by $0.03 from between $2.28 and $2.35 to between $2.24 and $2.32.

Shares of Microsoft are down 23% year-to-date, roughly in line with cloud computing business rival Amazon. The Seattle-based tech firm’s stock price is off 27%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is down 17% on the year.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet — which has a growing cloud business but still draws most of its revenue from its ad business — are off 25%.

Microsoft’s earnings report should give Wall Street a deeper look into how much inflation and rising interest rates are reining in corporate spending. The company’s Intelligent Cloud business revenue has also slowed in recent quarters, dropping from 31% year-over-year growth in fiscal Q1 2022 to 26% growth in Q2 and Q3.

Story continues

Microsoft’s earnings follow news that it will serve as the technology provider for Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported subscription tier. But analysts from both Needham and Goldman Sachs told Yahoo Finance they’re skeptical of the move, with Needham’s Laura Martin speculating that the team up is part of a long-term Netflix strategy to get Microsoft to buy the streaming business.

Wall Street will likely be looking at any kind of information regarding the ad-supported deal from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the company’s earnings call.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube