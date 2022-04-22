Microsoft: The Quality Will Shine Through Again in F3Q22 Earnings, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·2 min read

Earnings season will welcome the big hitters next week, and hardly come any bigger than Microsoft (MSFT). The tech giant will report F3Q22’s (March quarter) financials after the close on Tuesday, April 26, with the stock sitting in unfamiliar territory; 18% into the red in 2022, and unable to counter the overall market and macro trends.

However, that is not a concern for Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick, who stresses that you just can’t beat class, a trait Microsoft has in abundance.

“With the stock underperforming the S&P 500 since quarter end on the back of recession jitters and alleged demand pull-forward, we believe MSFT’s premium quality and undemanding valuation will prevail into and out of next week’s event,” the 5-star analyst opined.

Zelnick’s top-and bottom-line estimates are more or less the same as the Street’s, anticipating revenue/adj. EPS of $48.8 billion/$2.18, respectively.

More importantly, however, as has shown to be the case so often in recent times, amidst the present background of macro volatility with Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation and interest rates hogging the headlines, Zelnick expects investors will mostly focus on “forward looking commentary and Commercial Bookings as a key leading indicator of the broader demand backdrop.”

Sounding one note of caution, here Zelnick reminds investors that the pace of Booking growth should slow down quarter-over-quarter from F2Q’s levels (up 37% YoY @CC), given the 20pt “harder” year-over-year comp and “lower expiry base.”

However, helping to further validate the “resilience” of Microsoft’s business model in the present setting, Zelnick anticipates continued double-digit year-over-year “expansion.”

“Indeed,” the analyst went on to say, “we take comfort in the company’s full-span value proposition from the Intelligent Cloud to the Intelligent Edge that includes the widest and deepest competitive moats of any company we cover and benefits from the structural trend towards digitization across all sectors of the global economy.”

Unsurprisingly, then, Zelnick rates MSFT stock a Buy, while his $390 price target implies ~42% potential upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Zelnick’s track record, click here)

Overall, Microsoft stock is that rare beast – a name with plenty of analyst coverage on which everyone is in full agreement; the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on Buys only – 25, in total. Going by the $371.13 average target, shares are anticipated to climb ~35% higher over the one-year timeframe. (See Microsoft stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Previewing Tech Earnings After Netflix's Fiasco

    The rude shock from the streaming giant has put the spotlight on other Tech leaders that are on deck to report March-quarter results next week.

  • Tech companies gear up to report earnings next week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick previews the tech companies set to report earnings next week, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

  • What's in the Offing for Valero Energy's (VLO) Q1 Earnings?

    Strong demand for refining products is likely to have aided Valero Energy's (VLO) Q1 earnings.

  • Wall St drops as Powell backs aggressive rate hike

    STORY: U.S. stocks fell across the board Thursday, as concerns about rising interest rates hijacked initial momentum from positive earnings.Stocks sank following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said a 50-basis point interest rate hike "will be on the table for the May meeting," and that with inflation running roughly three times the Fed's target, it's "appropriate to be moving a little more quickly." The Dow ended down a percent. The S&P 500 finished a percent and a half lower, while the Nasdaq lost more than 2 percent.David Bahnsen is chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group."Well, I think the markets have been on a little recovery rally the last few days and they started off the same this morning. And then I think midday you hit into a little bit of resistance, partially just people selling from what's been a few good days of trading. And then the Fed did sort of crystallize that there will be, probably, a half-point rate hike next month. [FLASH] It might have shaken out some short-term traders. I think it's more algorithmic than anything substantive."High-growth stocks including Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon suffered substantial losses, after yields on two-year bonds, the most sensitive to interest changes, hit their highest level in three years. Shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms ended down more than 6% after falling sharply the day prior.Netflix also extended losses. The stock collapsed this week after the streaming giant's earnings report alarmed investors. But strong results from megacap Tesla kept its shares in the green, finishing more than 3% higher. Earnings from the world's most valuable automaker beat Wall Street expectations, as higher prices helped it overcome supply-chain issues and rising costs. Shares of United Airlines soared, closing up more than 9% after the carrier predicted a return to profit in the current quarter due to booming travel demand. Delta and American Airlines went along for the ride, closing up 2.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

  • What’s driving the nationwide push for labor unionization

    Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer examines the unionization movement within various American companies, union wins seen in Starbucks and Amazon, and how workers are treated overall.

  • Stakes are high as megacap companies highlight big earnings week

    Investors are hoping a flood of U.S. quarterly reports next week, including those from megacap growth titans, will confirm a solid profit outlook for corporate America and bolster the case for stocks after a rocky start to the year. Nearly 180 companies in the S&P 500, worth roughly half of the benchmark index's market value, are due to report results next week.

  • Ripple CEO Blames Bitcoin Tribalism For Holding Crypto Back

    The chief executive of the fintech firm has spoken out about “tribalism” within the crypto communities that could be holding the industry back.

  • Amid a storm in tech sector, Google is staying relatively dry and happy

    While other tech companies have faced the fury of Wall Street because of a host of issues, Google parent Alphabet Inc. has largely withstood the storm, and analysts believe it will continue to do so when reporting earnings Tuesday.

  • The Entire AirPods Family is Discounted on Amazon

    Regardless of the model, all AirPods deliver rich sound, fast pairing, and quick syncing between your Apple devices.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Microsoft eyes expansion in West Midtown as it designs Atlanta campus

    Microsoft Corp. is seeking office space in West Midtown, sources with knowledge of the market tell Atlanta Business Chronicle.

  • Market check: Stocks fall, China stocks sell-off as central banks tighten

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Sees AMD Trading At Premium To SOX

    Wells Fargo acknowledged Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares' underperformance and believes that its ongoing data center momentum should offset tempering PC expectations, creating a favorable risk/reward set-up in its upcoming earnings. AMD was down 38% YTD vs. S&P at -8% and PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX) at -22%. Wells Fargo was positive on AMD's ability to continue gaining share in the server and PC CPU markets, increasing traction in datacenter GPUs, positive / acceleratin

  • Verizon Stock Tumbles. It’s on Pace for Its Biggest Decline Since the Pandemic Hit.

    The telecommunications company expects 2022 revenue to be flat from 2021, and sees profits growing at the lower end of its guidance range.

  • Dow Falls 900 Points as 2-Year Treasury Yield Climbs to Highest Closing Level Since 2018

    The Dow faced its worst day on Friday since last October with a drop of nearly 1,000 points. The S&P 500 and the Dow were both down 2.8%, and the Nasdaq down 2.6%. The move comes a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed could raise interest rates by half a point in May.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as stocks tumble (again)

    The latest tumble in stocks is, in many ways, a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. U.S. stock markets are sharply down on Friday. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Facebook’s meh year ‘could get better … it just isn’t’

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has been one of the worst-performing stocks this year. Don't expect things to get much better Wednesday, when the Facebook parent company is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slumps as weak earnings, rate hike clarity spook investors

    Wall Street tumbled more than 2.5% on Friday, ensuring the three main benchmarks ended in negative territory for the week, as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors. It was the third straight week of losses for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, while the Dow Jones posted its fourth weekly decline in a row.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

    When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind.