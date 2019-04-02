CORRECTION: Microsoft quietly launches new Surface Book 2 configuration

[Corrects GB quantity in third paragraph] Over the weekend, the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 got a refresh which gave the model an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Without so much as an announcement, Microsoft launched a new configuration for the Surface Book 2 this past weekend. Instead of only being powered by either the entry-level dual-core 7th-generation Intel i5 processor or the high-end quad-core 8th-generation Intel i7 processor, customers can opt for the quad-core 8th-generation i5.

This change brings a mid-range option to the 13.5-inch model with a base speed of 1.70 GHz -- which is slower than both other options -- and a max turbo frequency of 3.60 GHz, which is 0.1 GHz more than the previous generation and 0.6 GHz less than the i7. By doubling the amount of cores, the performance should receive a significant boost.

The 8th-gen i5 is only available with 8GB of memory and 256 GB of storage which weighs in at $1,499. If you want more memory or storage, you'll have to upgrade to the i7 processor with a price tag of $1,999 for the 13.5-inch model or up to $3,299 for the 15-inch model.