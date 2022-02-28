Microsoft to remove RT apps, ban Russian state-owned media ads

Illustration shows RT News (Russia Today) app
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would remove Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile apps from the Windows App store and ban advertisements on Russian state-sponsored media, as global tech firms respond to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it would not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, de-rank their search results on Bing and not place any ads from its ad network on those sites.

Western tech companies, including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, have placed restrictions on Russia's state-controlled media outlets in Ukraine and around the world.

Google has banned downloads of RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory after barring Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos.

Facebook is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world.

"(We) will make ongoing adjustments to strengthen our detection and disruption mechanisms to avoid the spread of disinformation and promote instead independent and trusted content," Microsoft said in a blog https://blogs.microsoft.com/on-the-issues/2022/02/28/ukraine-russia-digital-war-cyberattacks.

A growing list of companies are also looking to exit Russia as sanctions from Western countries tighten.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Under-the-Radar Things to Look for When Lucid Reports Earnings

    Unlike Tesla or Rivian Automotive, Lucid has elected not to build its own charging network, relying instead on the growing presence of third-party electric infrastructure companies. Investors should listen for updates on Lucid's partnerships with third-party companies, especially given the passing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Speculation on the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) car and whether Apple could partner with Lucid has been rampant for months.

  • Ovid Pharmaceuticals CEO details biotech pledge to cut ties with Russia

    Ovid Pharmaceuticals CEO Jeremy Levin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss biotech industry leaders pledging to cut ties with Russia and how sanctions financially target key Russian officials.

  • Meta removes 2 disinformation campaigns aimed at Ukraine

    Meta Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher tells Yahoo Finance about steps the social media company is taking amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Block Stock Charged Higher on Monday

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged higher Monday, jumping as much as 10.1%. The catalyst that sent the fintech specialist higher was an optimistic outlook by a Wall Street analyst. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham issued positive commentary and upgraded Block stock to outperform (buy) from market perform (hold), while maintaining a price target of $159.

  • Market check: Nasdaq, Russell 2000 turn positive, Tesla stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Lithuania asks Google, Apple to remove Russia's Yandex ride-hailing app

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania has asked Google and Apple to remove the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Russia's Yandex and Uber, the transport and economy ministers said on Monday. The request to remove the app in Lithuania is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the transport ministry said in a statement. Yandex did not immediately comment.

  • US says destructive wiper malware targeting Ukraine could 'spill over' to other countries

    A joint advisory issued by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that the wiper malware used to attack Ukrainian organizations could affect businesses in the United States. The alert, released over the weekend, provides information on WhisperGate and HermeticWiper, two destructive malware strains seen in recent attacks against organizations in Ukraine. WhisperGate is a form of wiper malware that masquerades as ransomware, yet rather than encrypting files, it targets a system master boot record for destruction.

  • Twitter Adds Warning Labels on Links From Russian State Media

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will begin labeling all links from state-backed Russian outlets shared on its platform, the latest attempt from social networks to distance themselves from pro-Russian media since the Ukraine invasion began. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frus

  • Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Are Higher Oil Prices Really That Good for EV Makers?

    Conventional wisdom holds that high oil prices mean high gasoline prices and therefore make electric vehicles more attractive.

  • Estee Lauder Ousts Senior Executive John Demsey After Meme Posting

    The decision came in response to the Estee Lauder executive sharing a meme on his personal Instagram that contained a racial slur.

  • Sanctions against Russia are ‘unprecedented in scope,’ expert says

    Atlantic Council Economic Statecraft Initiative Director Julia Friedlander joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. and Western allies blocking select Russian banks from the SWIFT system, Russia doubling its interest rates, and the outlook for Russia's oil and gas revenue.

  • Massive Russian convoy heads toward Kyiv as first round of peace talks ends

    As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.The latest: A Russian convoy stretching over 17 miles — comprised of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles — continues to move toward Kyiv from the north, according to satellite imagery from Maxar.Get

  • Here's Why Citigroup Stock Is Falling on Monday

    Citigroup reported on Monday that it had $5.4 billion in exposure to Russian assets as of the end of December, and warned that it could potentially take a hit as nations around the world impose financial sanctions on that country and its banks in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Including indirect exposures, Citigroup has nearly $10 billion in total Russian exposure. This is more Russian exposure than most other U.S. banks have.

  • Shell abandons Russia and Nord Stream 2 pipeline - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $100 a barrel; Gas prices leap as much as 40pc FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Uranium Energy Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining companies including NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) soared on Monday as fighting continued throughout Ukraine, and Western nations levied economic and financial sanctions on Russia. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, shares of NexGen Energy are up 9.2%, Denison is gaining 9.6%, and Uranium Energy is up most of all -- 14.6%. Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine last week, sparking fears of an exacerbated energy crisis in Europe, which depends on Russian exports for about 40% of its natural gas.

  • Important new clues about the labor shortage

    The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.

  • Verbier says Gergiev resigns as festival head at its request

    The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. The Swiss classic music festival said it made the change as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gergiev, 68, is a friend and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Ethereum reaches 1 million NFT buyers as gas fees sink

    The total number of unique non-fungible token (NFT) buyers on the Ethereum blockchain crossed the 1 million customers milestone on Sunday as the network’s gas fees slid to its lowest since August. See related article: Ethereum price expected to hit $7,609 in 2022: report Fast facts NFT sales on Ethereum increased by 36.06% in the […]

  • Could Ethereum Be the Biggest Metaverse Cryptocurrency Winner?

    Unsurprisingly, investors are already placing their bets on the intensifying horse race among metaverse cryptocurrencies. Could Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) be the biggest metaverse cryptocurrency winner of all? Financial services giant J. P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) predicts that the annual metaverse market will top $1 trillion.