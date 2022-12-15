Microsoft to roll out ‘data boundary’ for EU customers from Jan. 1

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken
Martin Coulter and Supantha Mukherjee
·2 min read

By Martin Coulter and Supantha Mukherjee

LONDON/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday its European Union cloud customers will be able to process and store parts of their data in the region from Jan. 1.

The phased rollout of its “EU data boundary” will apply to all of its core cloud services – Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power BI platform.

Big businesses have become increasingly anxious about the international flow of customer data since the EU introduced the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018, which protects user privacy.

The bloc’s executive arm, the European Commission, is working through proposals to protect the privacy of European users whose data is transferred to the United States.

"As we dived deeper into this project, we learned that we needed to be taken more phased approach," Julie Brill, Microsoft’s Chief Privacy Officer, told Reuters.

"The first phase will be customer data. And then as we move into the next phases, we will be moving logging data, service data and other kind of data into the boundary," she said. The second phase will be completed at the end of 2023 and phase three will be completed in 2024, she said.

Microsoft operates more than a dozen datacentres across European countries including France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

For big companies, data storage has become so large and distributed across so many countries that it becomes difficult for them to understand where their data resides and if it complies with rules such as GDPR.

"We are creating this solution to make our customers feel more confident and to be able to have clear conversations with their regulators on where their data is being processed as well as stored," Brill said.

Microsoft has previously said it would challenge government requests for customer data, and that it would financially compensate any customer whose data it shared in breach of GDPR.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Ford, China's CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg

    The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford's electric models, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are contemplating an ownership structure in which Ford would own 100% of the plant, including the infrastructure, while the Chinese battery giant would operate the factory and own the technology to build the cells, the report said. That would let the facility qualify for production tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act without needing direct financial investment from CATL, Bloomberg reported.

  • Blackstone Weighing Options for $1 Billion Ayumi Pharma, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is considering strategic options for Japanese specialty drugmaker Ayumi Pharmaceutical Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingThe fir

  • HSBC's disgruntled shareholders launch new campaign for spinoff

    A small group of HSBC's Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank's 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets. HSBC "underperforms its peers, violates dividend commitments (and) ignores shareholder interest," Ken Lui, an activist individual shareholder of HSBC said on Thursday as he kicked off a renewed campaign for support from other investors. HSBC did not immediately responded to a request to comment.

  • Oil Declines After Section of Major Keystone Pipeline Restarts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped after rallying almost 9% over the previous three sessions as TC Energy Corp. restarted a section of the Keystone pipeline, allowing for some flows to resume on the major conduit.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

    Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $95.07, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Cites Progress on Getting Air Defenses

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president,Volodymyr Zelenskiy,said “this week we made important progress” on getting “more modern and more powerful” air defense systems. He commented after US officials said a decision to supply Patriot air-defense missile batteries awaits a final decision by President Joe Biden.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spur

  • Malaysian Tycoon Syed Mokhtar Weighs Options for DRB-Hicom, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary is conducting a strategic review of conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingThe busi

  • Indonesia Passes Law on Crisis Bond-Buying by Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s parliament passed a law tasking the central bank to directly finance the budget in times of crisis, just as it had been doing since the pandemic, as part of a broader revamp of financial sector rules.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses Wor

  • Retailers may not inform consumers of gas stove health risks upon purchase: report

    Story at a glance When shopping for gas stoves at Home Depot, Lowe’s and Best Buy, consumers may not be informed of the health risks posed by the appliances, according to new results of a small study. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund and Sierra Club had staff and volunteers track information…

  • Marine Corps’ top dog promoted to private 1st class

    Unlike Chesty XV, Chesty XVI hasn’t attacked any scabbards or tried to jump on guests at parades.

  • The tech industry’s poor performance will bleed into 2023

    The tech industry's troubles will follow it into the new year.

  • Elon Musk Sells $3.6 Billion Worth of His Take in Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, who lost his No. 1 spot on Bloomberg’s ranking of the world’s richest people this week, unloaded Tesla Inc. stock for the fourth time this year. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingTesla’

  • The Boeing Company's (NYSE:BA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 37% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • China’s Equity Rally Needs Catalysts Beyond Reopening Headlines

    (Bloomberg) -- The epic rebound in Chinese stocks is starting to fade, signaling that investors need more than just reopening headlines to fuel the next leg of the market’s rally.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla Unwindi

  • The border violence between India and China

    STORY: The Indian and Chinese governments are reporting that a recent hand-to-hand fight that broke out between their troops on a disputed border wasn't a major incident, although it is the latest in string of similar events between two powers that have previously claimed lives.These are protests in India over the violence, burning a Chinese flag.The incident occurred on December 9 and was reported by India's ANI news agency Monday, citing sources.On Tuesday, China's foreign ministry called the border situation "generally stable" and India's defense minister went before parliament to say none of the troops on either side were seriously injured. But India's home minister called the Chinese troops "invaders" and said so long as Prime Minister Modi's "government is in power," no one will capture an inch of Indian land.The December 9 fighting took place in an area called Tawang, which is claimed by both sides. The last known clash happened two years ago, when a similar border incident saw 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops killed. A Reuters source said skirmishes keep happening, although they aren't major.It has coincided with a decrease in relations between the countries, however. India's government has said their relationship can't go back to normal without peace on their border.

  • At €3.30, Is It Time To Put Ctac N.V. (AMS:CTAC) On Your Watch List?

    Ctac N.V. ( AMS:CTAC ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price...

  • Siemens Energy Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Siemens Energy ( ETR:ENR ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €29.0b (up 1.8% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • Oracle's Killing It in the Cloud, but Free Cash Flow Is Suffering

    Despite a tough macroeconomic backdrop, software giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) produced solid quarterly results when it reported on Monday. Oracle is a small player in the IaaS market, but it's expanding faster than the market leaders. Amazon's AWS grew by 28% at constant currency in the most recent quarter; Microsoft's Azure grew by 42%; and Alphabet's Google Cloud grew by 38%.

  • MVV Energie (ETR:MVV1) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...