Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Nellis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals.

The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

Microsoft's strategy has involved constructing its most lucrative cloud software services, such as database tools, so that they can run inside its own data centers, those owned by customers or even those of rivals like Amazon.

Microsoft's cloud and artificial intelligence chief Scott Guthrie told Reuters that the move has persuaded some customers to use its services when they cannot always use Microsoft's data centers. Royal Bank of Canada, Guthrie said, faces legal requirements to keep some of its computing work in its own data centers and uses a technology called Azure Arc to connect those facilities to Microsoft's cloud.

"The challenge with higher-level services historically has been the concern of 'lock in' - what happens if I can only use them in your data center?" Guthrie said. "That freedom of movement causes customers to feel much more comfortable using those services."

Ed Anderson, a vice president distinguished analyst with Gartner, said the approach does open doors for Microsoft with customers, but it also forces the company to compete on the quality of its software services rather than by packaging them with cheap computing power.

"To be honest, that's a better way to compete," Anderson said. "Customers are suspicious of rhetoric. They look for evidence of capabilities and are cautious of things where in principle technology is multi-cloud but maybe the software licensing doesn't support it."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson in hospital with injury

    Jackson, 80, has been a leader of the U.S. civil rights movement since the mid-1960s and was with Martin Luther King when he was assassinated in 1968. "We can confirm that Rev. Jackson was taken to the hospital by a university administrator," the university, based in the U.S. capital, said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3GIMomj.

  • Biden pick for Fed chair expected soon, Yellen says

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden should pick an "experienced and credible" person as Federal Reserve chair to reassure markets, and while current chair Jerome Powell fit the bill, others would too. Powell, a Republican placed in the job by former President Donald Trump, is widely favored to win reappointment to another term, and some economists and investors have fretted that financial markets could see turbulence if Biden picks another candidate.

  • Jerome Powell’s Dashboard Casts Doubt on Inflation Easing Quickly

    The Federal Reserve chairman used the bulk of a widely anticipated speech in late August to explain why he was still confident that this year’s inflation surge would prove temporary. His remarks haven’t aged well.

  • Medley councilwoman charged with stealing food from local football legend’s charity

    A Medley councilwoman was arrested and charged with stealing food and donations from a local football legend’s food bank — a charitable organization in which she served as executive director.

  • What are the effects of climate change costing consumers, on average?

    Food an insurance costs are projected to rise amid a warming climate, while energy-efficient appliances make a dent in energy costs.

  • Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

    Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party is turning to a ballot of its entire membership to choose a new leader after crashing to defeat and its worst-ever national election result in September. It will be the first time that the Christian Democratic Union has had its roughly 400,000-strong membership vote on who leads the party. Outgoing leader Armin Laschet said Tuesday that it is “a good way to achieve a new beginning for the CDU.”

  • Judge freezes Alex Murdaugh's money as lawsuits grow

    Judge Daniel Hall sided with an attorney suing Alex Murdaugh on behalf of the family of a 19-year-old woman killed in a crash on Murdaugh's boat which prosecutors said his late son was driving. The family's lawsuit says Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars they could possibly collect in their lawsuit and he could shift money between unknown accounts and potentially sell off property and a boat after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh. The receivers will review and catalog all of Murdaugh's assets and approve whether he can spend money.

  • Earnings: 2 Growth Stocks to Watch Tomorrow

    As earnings season continues, many growth stocks will get the spotlight this week. Two growth stocks reporting results this week that will likely provide particularly telling insights about their post-COVID-19 performance are Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Here's a preview of some of the key items to keep an eye out for when their earnings releases go live.

  • Steve Wozniak on Facebook: ‘Choice is equivalent to wealth’

    Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak weighs in on Facebook and ethical tech issues.

  • When is Diwali, and how is it celebrated? Plus, a few recipes for some sweet treats

    Here's what Diwali looks like in the time of COVID, and how people celebrate the holiday worldwide. Plus, an expert shares some popular Diwali recipes

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Meta Platforms The Trade

  • Kroenke Pay Pivot Sparks NFL Owners Row in Rams Relocation Suit

    With a trial against the city and county governments of St. Louis set for Jan. 10, 2022—in St. Louis—NFL owners appear uncharacteristically out of sync. According to a report by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke might not honor an indemnification agreement. The agreement, as described by ESPN, has required Kroenke to […]

  • Shiba Inu Investors Riding High

    Investing in memes has now been a viable option for crypto investors in 2021. Retailers are attracted to lower-priced tokens

  • Squid Game meme coin crashes by 99.9% after developers pull the plug

    A meme coin based on dystopian TV show Squid Game looks to have ‘rug-pulled’, sending the price of the token straight to zero after a massive rise.

  • The home theater gear worth gifting this year (even if the giftee is you)

    Find the latest and best home entertainment gift ideas, including TVs, streaming devices, soundbars and more, chosen by experts at Engadget.

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Ch

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • The best laptops and tablets to give as gifts

    Find the latest and best laptop and tablet gift ideas for your loved ones, chosen by experts at Engadget.

  • The Tragedy of the Third Coin

    There is always the “third coin” in cryptocurrency. This is the rotating coin that occupies the third position in market capitalization behind bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The third coin is usually characterized as a challenger to the two incumbents.

  • Amid US sanctions, Huawei highlights uses for 5G technology

    China’s Huawei Technologies Co. is providing smart services and 5G technology to industries such as healthcare, creating new revenue streams that might offset the damage to its smartphone business from U.S. sanctions. In the southern city of Guangzhou, the company teamed up with the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital to equip it with 5G technology and more than 10,000 smart devices that can collect and transmit real-time health data from patients to doctors and nurses to improve patient care. 5G is an ultra-fast wireless technology that has little lag time and can support a massive number of smart devices connected to the internet simultaneously.