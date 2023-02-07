Microsoft sees 'new day' in war with Google over AI search engines

1
Julie JAMMOT
·4 min read

Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday, declaring what he called a new era for online search.

"It's a new day for search... The race starts today," Nadella said at a launch event, marking the start of what it hoped would be an unprecedented challenge to Google's two-decade dominance of the search engine market, using the technology created by the developers of AI bot ChatGPT.

"This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category," Nadella added at the event at Microsoft's Redmond, Washington, headquarters.

ChatGPT has sparked a gold rush in artificial intelligence technology (AI) with more than 100 million users testing the bot's capabilities, receiving essays, speeches, or law exam results within seconds to the consternation of educators and school authorities worried about cheating.

Microsoft hopes that beefing up Bing with ChatGPT-like qualities will radically update online search by providing ready-made answers using multiple sources instead of the familiar list of links to outside websites.

In its new format, Bing would review results from across the web and summarize them instead of presenting a list of links that the user must click and choose from.

"We applied the AI model to our core search ranking engine, and we saw the largest jump in relevance in two decades," said Yusuf Mehdi, a Microsoft vice president.

On more complex searches, like planning a trip or buying a TV, an interactive chat option would appear, asking for details on what is being requested.

The new Bing will more directly ape ChatGPT with a so-called creative option, in which the search engine will help the user write an email or prepare for a job interview, but unlike ChatGPT, always citing its sources, Microsoft said.

The new Bing will run on an OpenAI language model that is more advanced than the one behind ChatGPT.

Microsoft's Edge browser will also get souped up by AI features, including with summaries of web pages or ideas for posts on social media based on a few inputs.

OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, is a California-based startup founded in 2015, with early funding from Elon Musk among others. Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 and just inked a new multi-billion deal with the firm.

Search is Google’s golden cash cow and any serious challenge to its dominance seemed unthinkable until ChatGPT burst onto the scene two months ago.

Google's search engine holds 84 percent of the global market share, bringing in tens of billions of dollars in ad sales every quarter and making up more than two thirds of the tech giant’s total revenue. Bing's market share stood at just nine percent last year.

- 'Shot across the bow' -

According to reports, Google declared ChatGPT’s massive success a "code red" threat to the company with teams reassigned to brainstorm a swift answer and accelerate ongoing research on AI.

Spooked by the unexpected rivalry, Google on Monday preempted Microsoft's announcement and said that it was about to deliver its own version of ChatGPT, a bot named Bard that would also provide near immediate answers upon request.

Chinese search engine giant Baidu on Tuesday said it was preparing to put out an AI-powered chatbot, named "Ernie Bot," though the launch date was unknown.

"We view this as the first shot across the bow in this Big Tech AI battle that is set to hit its next gear of investments over the coming months with Microsoft now leading the race," said Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities.

Despite the new arms race in Big Tech, ChatGPT and similar bots continue to make mistakes and it remains unclear whether the technology, known as generative AI - will be able to completely supplant search as we currently know it.

Google has already integrated more conversational techniques into its search engine, including by providing easy-to-click answers to questions most often linked to a search request.

Before the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI had wowed tech geeks with Dall-E 2, a software that creates digital images with a simple instruction.

juj-arp/tjj

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Schedules Mystery Event for Tuesday as Company Accelerates AI Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled plans for an event on Tuesday at its headquarters, leaving the subject open to speculation as the company steps up its bets on artificial intelligence — including adding OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into its Bing search engine.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseStocks Gain as Powell Refrains From Rally Pushback: Markets WrapDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs,

  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 70% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to today’s Conference Call to discuss LifeVantage’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results. Hosting today’s conference will be Reed Anderson with ICR. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. And now, I […]

  • Can Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Improve Its Returns?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cirrus Logic Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Q&A session. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a brief statement, we will open up the call […]

  • Microsoft CEO says AI will create more jobs

    Microsoft has unveiled an advanced version of its search engine Bing – complete with ChatGPT-like technology.

  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Canada Goose Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now […]

  • Volkswagen boosts earnings in 2022, high inventory drags down cash flow

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG's earnings margin was at the upper end of its forecast for 2022 at 8.1%, with sales and earnings above 2021 levels despite supply-chain turmoil dragging its net cash flow far below target, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Earnings of 22.5 billion euros ($24.11 billion) put Volkswagen at the higher end of the 7-8.5% margin it had forecast in March of last year, with sales beating 2021 figures at around 279 billion euros compared with 250.2 billion the year prior. Still, net cash flow came to only around 5 billion euros, under the target of matching 2021's 8.6 billion euros, which the company blamed on an unstable supply chain leaving it sitting on high inventories of unfinished goods, supplies and materials.

  • Turkey stocks drop, lira hovers near record low as President Erdogan declares a 3-month state of emergency after devastating earthquake

    Steep losses in Turkish stocks triggered two trading halts on Tuesday as the country works through a deadly 7.8 earthquake.

  • Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lightspeed third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. All lines have been […]

  • The massive selloff in Adani shares eclipses those of other short-seller targets like Enron and Wirecard

    Adani Group companies lost $110 billion in market value in under two weeks — that's more than Enron's $65 billion wipeout in over a year.

  • Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing

    Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing on the worldwide excitement surrounding ChatGPT, a tool that’s awakened millions of people to the possibilities of the latest AI technology. Along with adding it to Bing, Microsoft is also integrating the chatbot technology into its Edge browser.

  • UPDATE 5-Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google

    Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information. Microsoft is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment as it directly challenges Alphabet Inc's Google. Working with the startup OpenAI, Microsoft is aiming to leapfrog its rival and potentially claim vast returns from tools that speed up all manner of content creation, automating tasks, if not jobs themselves.

  • Microsoft announces its new search engine with OpenAI that promises to be 'more powerful than ChatGPT'

    Microsoft executives announced the "new Bing" on Tuesday, a very different kind of search engine created with ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

  • Teenager pleads guilty to stabbing cheerleader 114 times on first day of murder trial

    Aiden Fucci apologised to the family of classmate Trysten Bailey as he changed his plea

  • Eagles HC Nick Sirianni considers Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among ‘best players on the planet’

    #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni praised #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as "one of the best players on the planet" during #SuperBowlLVII opening night.

  • Why recent layoff announcements signal the end of 'corporate stimulus'

    Corporate America can’t seem to be laying off workers fast enough. Yet job growth is still robust across the U.S. economy.

  • Bigger utilities to benefit most from Biden's clean-energy funds

    Large U.S. electric utilities with renewable power projects in the works will benefit most in the sector from new federal clean energy funding, analysts and researchers said, with those already at the forefront of developing solar and wind cleaning up. The Biden administration's $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act devotes billions of dollars for tax credits and direct payments for solar, wind, battery and other energy sources to move electric power supplies from fossil fuels. Regulated utilities including Duke Energy Corp and Dominion Energy Inc begin reporting fourth-quarter results this week and analysts expect them to lay out plans for capitalizing on the IRA.

  • Pakistan's former President Musharraf buried in Karachi

    Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf, a key U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, was buried in his hometown of Karachi on Tuesday. Musharraf, a former four-star general who seized power after a 1999 military coup, died on Sunday in hospital in Dubai, where he had been living in self-imposed exile since 2016, after suffering a rare organ disease. The funeral was held at Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground, a day after a special plane transported his body to his hometown.

  • This Company Is Beating Google to Chat-Based Search, and It's Not Microsoft

    The chatbot has shown the public a clear indication of what artificial intelligence is capable of, answering complex queries, writing jokes, and writing code. Artificial intelligence has become a buzzword across the tech industry, and AI stocks like C3.ai are suddenly surging. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which formed a strategic partnership with OpenAI and invested $1 billion in the start-up in 2019, looks like an early favorite to benefit as it has been adding OpenAI tools like ChatGPT to its products, and is even rumored to be rolling out a ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine in March.