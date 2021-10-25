Latest Russian cyberattack targeting hundreds of U.S. networks -Microsoft

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on U.S.-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft, in a blog post dated Oct. 24, said Nobelium's latest wave targeted "resellers and other technology service providers" of cloud services. Those attacks were part of a broader campaign over the summer, Microsoft said, adding it had notified 609 customers between July 1 and Oct. 19 that they had been attacked.

Just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful, Microsoft told the New York Times, which first reported the breach, but it gave no further details.

U.S. cybersecurity officials could not be immediately reached to confirm the report.

U.S. officials confirmed to the Times that the operation was underway, with one unnamed senior administration official calling it "unsophisticated, run-of-the mill operations that could have been prevented if the cloud service providers had implemented baseline cybersecurity practices."

"This recent activity is another indicator that Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain and establish a mechanism for surveilling – now or in the future – targets of interest to the Russian government," Microsoft wrote.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Giles Elgood and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Hill drug pricing reform opponents among the biggest beneficiaries of pharma funds

    Democratic Party lawmakers holding up proposed drug pricing reforms are among the largest beneficiaries of the pharmaceutical industry's push to stave off price cuts, a Reuters analysis of public lobbying and campaign data shows. Nonprofit political action committees (PACs) run by Pfizer Inc and Amgen Inc and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) were among the biggest donors, according to political spending data from OpenSecrets, formerly the Center for Responsive Politics.

  • Haiti’s surge in gang violence affecting fuel deliveries. Lives could be lost, UN says

    An ongoing fuel crisis in Haiti, where 16 kidnapped Americans and one Canadian remain in the hands of a notorious armed gang, is likely to lead to a loss of lives if fuel doesn’t arrived at hospitals and health clinics by Tuesday, the United Nations is warning.

  • Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are at It Again. They Are Targeting the Tech Supply Chain.

    A new cyberattack is under way targeting the global tech supply chain, notably cloud services and technology providers, Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) said Sunday. The tech giant said that the group known as Nobelium, which it called a “Russian nation-state actor,” was behind the new disruption, first detected in May. The U.S. and other governments have identified Nobelium as the group that infected some 18,000 customers of software company SolarWinds Corp (SWI) with malware in 2020.

  • Bausch, Clearside receive U.S. approval for eye injection

    Macular edema, a build-up of fluid in a part of the retina, is the leading cause of vision loss among people with uveitis. Xipere achieved its main goal in Clearside's late-stage study, with nearly half the patients on the treatment showing improvement in the clarity of their vision. With Xipere, high levels of medication can be delivered to target tissues, such as the retina and the drug can treat the swelling, leading to visual improvement, Dr. Steven Yeh, the main investigator for the study, told Reuters in an interview.

  • U.S. to outline Nov. 8 international travel reopening, vaccination rules

    The White House first disclosed on Sept. 20 it would remove restrictions in early November for fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries. The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19. The White House plans to outline the legal framework requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for most foreign air travelers replacing the current restrictions, as well as rules for exemptions from the requirements.

  • Israel OKs 1,300 settlement homes, testing fragile coalition

    A senior Israeli minister said Monday he opposes the government's approval of more than 1,300 new settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank, highlighting stark disagreements between the country's ideologically divided coalition members. The Israeli government on Sunday announced construction tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first such announcement of expansion of settlements in the territory during U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. The move appears to run contrary to the new government’s pledge to put ideological considerations aside and reduce tensions with the Palestinians.

  • Shiba Inu Falls From All-Time Highs. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any of the Coin.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges which confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output—monitors, printers, and related peripherals—where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.

  • A new cryptocurrency called worldcoin wants to scan 1 billion people's iris by 2023 to speed up digital currency adoption

    Worldcoin has scanned more than 100,000 people from different countries through a device called the Orb. The firm is currently valued at $1 billion.

  • This Free App Can Shorten Your Wait Time When You're Re-Entering the U.S.

    Do you want to spend less time at the airport? This mobile app allows you to wait in a shorter line -- and it's completely free to use.

  • Use These Sony Cameras and Lenses to Photograph All the Things

    We know you want a great new Sony camera! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • Shiba Inu coin surges on rumors that it would be listed on Robinhood

    The price surge defied an Elon Musk tweet saying to not ‘bet the farm’ on crypto.

  • Review: TCL 20 Pro 5G Series Unlocks Superior Speed for Android Users

    The TCL 20 Pro 5G upgrades previous TCL phones with its 5G capability, a better camera and faster processing.

  • Google worked with Facebook to undermine Apple's attempts to offer its users greater privacy protections, complaint alleges

    "The companies have been working together to improve Facebook's ability" to track users using Apple devices, the complaint alleges.

  • The Virtual Future Is Here. Here’s How to Invest in the Metaverse.

    Deep thinkers, meanwhile, are suddenly abuzz about a greenfield investment opportunity in an alternate world called the metaverse. There, up to 16 colleagues can gather as better-looking avatar versions of themselves, complete with body language and hand motions to convey unspoken things, like, say, group exasperation over nearly all of Kevin’s ideas.

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Russia Challenges Biden Again With Broad Cybersurveillance Operation

    SEA ISLAND, Ga. — Russia’s premier intelligence agency has launched another campaign to pierce thousands of U.S. government, corporate and think-tank computer networks, Microsoft officials and cybersecurity experts warned Sunday, only months after President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to a series of sophisticated spy operations it had conducted around the world. The new effort is “very large, and it is ongoing,” said Tom Burt, one of Microsoft’s top security officers. Gover

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week, a visit to Sunday’s highs would be needed to avoid a bearish start to the week.

  • Tech tip: Get more life out of your dying phone battery

    When was the last time you left the house without your phone? Me neither.