Microsoft says Russian hackers accessed more than initially reported

Harold Maass

Microsoft said Thursday that suspected Russian hackers who targeted federal agencies and U.S. companies accessed more of its systems than previously believed.

The company revealed that the hackers managed to look at Microsoft source code through an employee account, although they were unable to access emails or Microsoft products and services. "Our investigation into our own environment has found no evidence of access to production services or customer data," Microsoft said in a blog post. "The investigation, which is ongoing, has also found no indications that our systems were used to attack others."

The cyberattack began as far back as October 2019, when the hackers breached systems at SolarWinds, a technology monitoring company used by government agencies and most Fortune 500 companies.

More stories from theweek.com
4 predictions for 2021
5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year
How to de-clutter your home for the new year

Latest Stories

  • Nashville bomber linked to 'lizard people' myth, investigators say

    In 2013, a survey conducted by Public Policy Polling found that 12 million Americans believed that the country was run by lizard people in suits. 

  • ‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified

    The woman allegedly attacked a Black teenager named Keyon Harrold Jr, the son of a famous jazz trumpeter

  • EXPLAINER: As Georgia awaits, GOP still has Senate control

    The consequences of Georgia’s twin Senate runoffs are well known: They’ll determine which party controls the Senate in the new Congress. The timing of the Jan. 5 runoffs, coming two days after the new Congress convenes and 15 days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, further complicates things. At the least, that will allow current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to open the Senate’s organizing session in his familiar — and influential — post, while the national political spotlight continues to shine on Georgia officials managing another high-stakes election.

  • AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week in UK -The Times

    AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of the vaccine in total by next week, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed member of the Oxford-AstraZeneca team. The report comes after Britain on Wednesday approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, hoping that rapid action will help it stem a record surge of infections driven by a highly contagious form of the virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered 100 million doses for the country as part of an agreement with the company.

  • Fauci: 'Disappointing' U.S. hasn't met goal of 20 million vaccinations in 2020

    The nation's top infectious disease expert is expressing disappointment that the U.S. hasn't met its goal of administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to 20 million Americans by the end of the year.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke Thursday with Today about the United States' rollout of two COVID-19 vaccines, as officials say almost 2.8 million Americans have received doses, according to The New York Times. This number falls short of the goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020."We'd have liked to have seen it run smoothly and have 20 million doses into people today, by the end of 2020, which was the projection," Fauci said. "Obviously it didn't happen, and that's disappointing."Fauci expressed hope that the U.S. vaccination program will gain "momentum" in the first few weeks of January, but he added that there needs to be "a lot more" resources provided to states and cities "to help them to get this task done." Asked if the federal government should take over the vaccination effort, Fauci again suggested instead that more resources be provided to states."Rather than stepping in and taking over, I think it would be maybe better to give more resources and to work in tandem with them," Fauci said. "In other words, not saying, "We're taking over, we're going to do your job,' but saying, 'We're going to really help you to do your job, particularly by giving you many more resources.'"Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who earlier this month said the goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans this year should be reached, previously acknowledged that the number of vaccinations "is lower than what we hoped for," per The New York Times. He added, "We know that it should be better, and we're working hard to make it better." > "The good news is that it does not appear to be more virulent."> > Watch @craigmelvin's full interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the dangerous new coronavirus strain now in the United States, and what it will take to fix the slow start to the vaccine push. pic.twitter.com/Z8yK7IpJCt> > -- TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 31, 2020More stories from theweek.com 4 predictions for 2021 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How to de-clutter your home for the new year

  • Julian Assange’s father says ‘greatest fear is they will take him to the US and break him for revenge’

    John Shipton tells Andrew Buncombe his son faces 'wretched injustice’

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull

    An Iraqi oil tanker was evacuated after a mine was discovered attached to its hull, and explosives experts were working to make it safe, Iraq's military said on Friday. The tanker was in international waters about 28 nautical miles (52 km) off Iraq's coast in the Persian Gulf and supplying another ship with fuel when the device was discovered on Thursday afternoon, the military said in its statement. "It's a complicated marine bomb with sensors that could cause a sudden explosion," a security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

  • Travellers will be barred from returning to illegal sites for a year

    Travellers will be barred from returning to illegal sites for a year under a Government crackdown to be announced in the New Year. Police will get powers to prosecute travellers if they return to a specific site within 12 months, a quadrupling of the time limit from the current three months. Those who breach the law will face up to three months in jail and fines of up to £2,000. It is part of an overhaul of the legislation to prevent illegal encampments which ministers say cause communities “significant distress.” The reforms, part of the Police Powers and Protection Bill due in the New Year, will give councils powers to direct travellers to authorised sites in neighbouring council districts. Currently, police are banned from moving travellers to sites outside the council area where they have camped. Police will also be able to act sooner as the threshold for intervention will be dropped from six illegally parked caravans to two. It follows widespread complaints from MPs and residents about trespassing, noise and anti-social behaviour. It is estimated there are some 23,000 traveller caravans in England, of which 14 per cent are parked on unauthorised sites. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to make good a manifesto commitment to give police new powers “to arrest and seize the property and vehicles of trespassers who set up unauthorised encampments, in order to protect our communities.” This will be done by making it a criminal offence for travellers to intentionally trespass on private land when setting up an encampment. The change was campaigned for by Ms Patel when she was a backbench MP alongside Alok Sharma, now the Business Secretary, and John Whittingdale, a culture minister. Mr Sharma said: “My view is clear – the law needs strengthening and trespass needs to be made a criminal offence. “This is the case in the Republic of Ireland and we need this change here. It will deter illegal encampments as the individuals concerned will understand they will face criminal law sanctions, rather than civil ones, right from the start.” The civil sanctions for fly tipping, which leaves farmers having to pay tens of thousands of pounds to clear up dumped rubbish, and squatting in commercial premises are expected to remain unaffected by the changes. The proposal to criminalise trespass was first mooted by the Tories in the party’s 2010 general election manifesto. “The vast majority of travellers are law-abiding citizens – but illegal sites often give an unfair, negative image of their community and cause distress and misery to those who live nearby,” said a Government source. “There is a widespread perception that the law does not apply to travellers and that is deeply troubling.” The moves are being opposed by traveller organisations who claim they are more about electioneering than tackling any perceived problem. The Friends, Families and Travellers (FFT) charity said that even the police did not believe the new criminal powers were necessary. Responses to the Government’s consultation obtained by the charity under freedom of information (FOI) legislation, showed that 75 per cent of police responses indicated their current powers were sufficient and/or proportionate. Additionally, 84 per cent did not support the criminalisation of unauthorised encampments, and 65 per cent said lack of site provision was the real problem. Abbie Kirkby, advice and policy manager at FFT, said the proposed laws would make the lives of Gypsies and Travellers a misery. She said: “The evidence we have collected shows that the Home Office are deliberately ignoring police views on unauthorised encampments. The timing of the consultation made it clear that the Government’s motive was to use Gypsies and Travellers to gather votes at election time.”

  • U.S. vaccinations in 2020 fall far short of target of 20 million people

    Shots are reaching nursing home residents at an even slower pace than others first in line even though they are most at risk of dying of the virus. Some 170,000 people in long-term care facilities received a shot as of Dec. 30 although 2.2 million doses have been distributed for residents, according to data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 14 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines have been distributed to states so far, federal officials told reporters on Wednesday, shy of its goal to ship 20 million doses this month.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.

  • Fake teen doctor, now 23, arrested for fraud in Florida

    Malachi Love-Robinson gained notoriety as a teenager after posing as a doctor and is now once again in trouble with the law. As a teenager, Love-Robinson practiced medicine as “Dr. Love” in Florida and spent time in prison for his actions. On Thursday, he returned to the custody of police after being arrested in Palm Beach County on charges of fraud and grand theft.

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Veteran Republican criticizes Trump and suggests US may need new party for ‘moderate conservatives’

    Former Maine senator also compared Trump’s congressional backers to circus elephants under his control

  • Al-Qaeda affiliate claims bomb attack on Russian base

    An Al-Qaeda affiliate has claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack against a Russian base in northeast Syria, in what is believed to be their first operation outside of the northwest of the country. Two men had parked an explosives-laden pickup truck outside the military base in the Tal Salman area, north of Raqqa, before fleeing, said UK-based war monitor, Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR). “It’s the first such direct attack against a Russian base in northeast Syria,” said SOHR’s Rami Abdel Rahman. Hurras al-Din released a statement on social media claiming responsibility for the attack. The group very rarely operates outside of Idlib, the last rebel bastion in the country, and has not been publicly claiming or advertising operations since it suffered losses in summer clashes with another al-Qaeda offshoot in Idlib, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS). According to Aymenn J Al-Tamimi, an independent analyst focusing on jihadist groups, the attack is believed to be Hurras al-Din’s first venture outside of northwest Syria and an attempt to “maintain relevance with the idea of continuing the jihad in Syria.” Insurgent attacks in this area are most commonly associated with the Islamic State Group. Russia has repeatedly accused rebels in Idlib of attacking its Hmeimim airbase with drones, which in the southwest of the country is far closer to Idlib than Tal Salman. Car bomb attacks are much rarer. There was no immediate report of the incident by Russian forces. SOHR said it caused injuries, but did not give an exact number. The attack was in part of a broader area that is controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) but is overseen by the Russians as part of several deals broked with rebel backer Turkey to stop their incursion into the Kurdish northeast of the country. The base targetted is south of Ain Issa, which is in the midst of near daily clashes between the Kurdish-led forces and the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army, with Moscow pushing for the town to be handed over to Bashar al Assad’s regime forces. Moscow joined Syria’s war as Assad’s main ally in 2015 with its air force heavily backing Syrian regime forces.

  • British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship

    The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was in the process of applying for a French passport to maintain his ties with the European Union after Brexit. Stanley Johnson, a former member of the European Parliament who voted Remain in Britain's 2016 referendum, told RTL radio he wanted to become a French citizen because of strong family links to France. One cannot tell the British people: you are not Europeans.

  • Two men were driving two boys into slavery in Central and South Florida, cops say

    A traffic stop about an hour east of the Florida-Alabama border Wednesday led to two men facing human trafficking charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed after bail revoked

    Hong Kong's highest court on Thursday revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai's bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

  • Bernie Sanders rails against McConnell's assertion that $2000 checks are 'socialism for rich people'

    After Congress agreed to send $600 stimulus checks to Americans, President Trump decided he wanted to push for $2,000 checks instead, launching Trump and some Republicans into an unlikely alliance with Democrats. But the proposal likely won't even get to the Senate floor thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who spent Thursday once again railing against the proposal with a pointed hit at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).In his Thursday floor speech, McConnell declared Democrats took Trump's proposal and "skewed it so the checks would benefit even more high-earning households," calling the whole thing "socialism for rich people." McConnell has refused to put the $2,000 checks up for a vote, lumping them in with a repeal of protections for social media companies and other unrelated legislation despite bipartisan criticism.Sanders meanwhile took a more direct approach, capping off a week of fiery floor speeches with a harsh response to McConnell on Thursday. "The majority leader helped lead this body to pass Trump's tax bill. You want to talk about socialism for the rich, Mr. Majority Leader?" Sanders exclaimed. He likewise criticized McConnell's focus on Section 230, sarcastically calling it something "that is absolutely on the minds" of struggling Americans.> Sen. Bernie Sanders: "Sen. McConnell has some other concerns, concerns about Section 230 of the 1996 Federal Telecommunications Act. I'm sure that that is absolutely on the minds of everybody in Vermont, New York, and Kentucky." pic.twitter.com/IOitS8qsPd> > — The Hill (@thehill) December 31, 2020Sanders previously tried to filibuster a vote to override President Trump's veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, trying to hold it up until McConnell brought up a standalone vote on the $2,000 checks. But most Republicans and even more Democrats voted to proceed with the vote anyway on Wednesday, stripping Sanders of some of his leverage.More stories from theweek.com 4 predictions for 2021 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How to de-clutter your home for the new year

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.