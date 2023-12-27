Microsoft seeks purchase of about 300 Licking County acres near Hebron for data warehouse

A Microsoft logo is displayed at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on March 2, 2022. The company is looking to purchase roughly 300 acres near Hebron in Licking County as it prepares to expand its data warehouse footprint in central Ohio.

HEBRON − Microsoft, which recently has made moves in western Licking County, has its sights set on about 300 acres in Hebron and Union Township further east.

Incoming Hebron Mayor Valerie Mockus said Microsoft is going through the acquisition process to acquire two parcels west of Ohio 79, on both sides of the village-township line, connecting to Canyon Road.

A 238-acre Union Township parcel, owned by James McDonald, is located at 323 N. High St., just west of Coshocton Grain, THK Manufacturing, State Industrial Products and Hendrickson Auxiliary Axle Systems.

A 99-acre Hebron parcel, owned by Philip and Barbara Watts, is located immediately south of the Union Township parcel, at 129 High St. Mockus said she did not know if Microsoft planned to develop all of the 337 acres in the two parcels.

Brittany Misner, the village economic and community development director, said the village has been working with Microsoft while the company considers the site for a data center.

"The village has a lot to offer," Misner said. "We have a great environment for business, not only because of our proximity to major transportation routes, but also our access to reliable utilities, high quality of life, and a clear vision for future growth.

"At this point in the process, we have entered into a pre-annexation agreement with Microsoft. There are several more steps in the development process left to take place, many of which will include opportunities for public engagement."

Misner said Microsoft would also seek to purchase a 23-acre parcel owned by Watts adjacent to the 99-acre tract, to reach Canyon Road.

In June, Microsoft paid $56.9 million, or $310,000 per acre, for city of New Albany property located between Beech Road and the Licking-Franklin county line, north of Fitzwilliam Lane N.W., and less than a mile south of U.S. 62.

This fall, the tech giant paid $30.65 million for three parcels on the north side of Refugee Road between Mink Street and Etna Parkway in the Pataskala Corporate Park. The site is believed to also be in the mix for data centers as central Ohio has become one of the top 10 regions in the country for the facilities.

Mockus said Microsoft wants the land for a data warehouse consisting of up to six buildings at full buildout. The company would pursue annexing the township land into the village and rezoning all the property, Mockus said.

"I think everybody in the county is going through this now," Mockus said. "You hope if you're getting new neighbors, they'll try to work with us."

Mockus said residents are concerned about the loss of farmland. She said one public forum did not attract many local residents, but there will be more opportunities.

Telephone messages left Wednesday for Mayor Jim Layton, Union Township Trustee Jeff Sharps and for Microsoft were not immediately returned for this story.

A Hebron Village Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10. A Hebron Planning and Zoning meeting will be 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, but the Microsoft development is not expected to be on the agenda, she said.

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4539

Twitter: @kmallett1958

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Microsoft eyes 300 acres in Hebron, Union Township for data warehouse