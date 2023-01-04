Microsoft Sinks as Downgrade Highlights Cloud-Growth Concerns

2
Ryan Vlastelica
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares closed at their lowest level since November after UBS Group AG downgraded the stock, amplifying concern about the company’s cloud-computing business, for years a key driver of revenue.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock fell 4.4% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage decline since October. The tumble follows a 29% slide in 2022, the steepest annual slump for the software giant since 2008, as the Federal Reserve ramped up borrowing costs to combat soaring inflation.

UBS wrote that Azure, the cloud computing business it described as the company’s growth engine, “is entering a steep growth deceleration that could prove to be worse in FY23/FY24 than investors are modeling.” The business “may be slowing due to maturation, not just a tough macro,” the bank wrote.

In Microsoft’s most recent quarterly results, released in October, the company gave a lackluster forecast for Azure sales growth, and analysts have been scaling back expectations. The consensus for adjusted 2023 earnings per share has dropped 5.6% in the past three months, while the view for revenue is down 3.7%, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

‘Fair, Not Cheap’

The stock trades at 22 times estimated earnings, equal to its 10-year average. In UBS’s view, the valuation “feels fair, not cheap,” and it lowered its price target to $250 from $300. The Nasdaq 100 Index has a multiple of 20.

Tech stocks came under broad pressure last year as the Fed’s policy tightening weighed on multiples. Now the growing threat of a recession is underscoring concern about a slowdown in business spending.

Also on Wednesday, enterprise software company Salesforce Inc. said it would cut about 8,000 jobs and shrink its real estate footprint as its corporate customers have become more cautious with spending.

Microsoft and Salesforce are among businesses that pivoted to remote work during the pandemic, spurring a boom in demand for PCs and cloud applications like collaboration software. But the pace of that growth has proven impossible to maintain as economic growth has slowed.

Despite such concerns, Microsoft remains a consensus favorite on Wall Street, as more than 90% of analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock, and none have a sell rating.

While the average analyst price target has declined about 11% since the end of September, to around $293, it still implies upside of nearly 30% from current levels.

--With assistance from Molly Schuetz.

(Updates to market close.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson on the AR revolution

    Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's new AR headset, Magic Leap 2, the company's future, and gender diversity in tech, among other topics.

  • Microsoft stock downgraded by UBS amid concerns on Azure cloud unit growth

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down analyst concerns in Microsoft's Azure cloud unit, also commenting on the tech company's partnership with ChatGPT.

  • Microsoft stock dips as UBS downgrades shares to Neutral

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi discusses a UBS analyst’s decision to downgrade Microsoft stock to Neutral.

  • Goldman Sachs' consumer banking unit head steps down - memo

    Bhatia, a former PayPal executive, will retire from the partnership and become an advisory director, the note said. The move comes as Goldman Sachs in October signaled it was scaling back its ambitions for the loss-making consumer unit, Marcus. The bank also plans to stop originating unsecured consumer loans, a source familiar with the move told Reuters last month, another sign it is stepping back from the business.

  • Microsoft Stock Slides As UBS Cuts Rating, Flags Azure, Office 365 Weakness

    UBS analyst Karl Keirstead warns of a "steep growth deceleration" for Microsoft's flagship cloud division.

  • Stocks rise at open, Amazon and Microsoft stocks slip

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Wall Street Banks Like Goldman Turn Pessimistic on World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks are turning bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioning that the world’s biggest chipmaker will issue conservative guidance for its revenue outlook due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe primary

  • 2023 CES: Displace wireless TV, Sony-Honda EV, and other tech unveiled

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains the latest innovations on display at the CES 2023 tech conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Oil Prices to Continue Rebound in 2023, Experts Say

    Crude-oil prices will continue to increase in 2023 but could be volatile as Russia's actions remain unclear.

  • New Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting Everything Is Going Down

    (Bloomberg) -- A veteran trader’s well-timed bet on the end of easy money has achieved triple-digit returns in his new hedge fund’s first full year. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USTrump Lit the Fire That’s Burning Down McCarthy’s HouseAfter running Eagle’s View Capital Management as a fund of funds for 16 years, N

  • Why Mobileye Stock Shot Higher in December

    Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) has only been back on public markets since late October, but the self-driving and computer vision tech company is already turning heads on Wall Street. Shares of Mobileye gained 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on optimistic projections from the company and buy-in from the analyst community. The company was acquired by Intel, but returned to public markets late last year.

  • Broadband grant funding for rural counties in Georgia confirmed

    Gov. Brian Kemp announced that several Georgia counties will have expanded broadband access through federal grants to internet providers.

  • Newfield Resources (ASX:NWF) shareholders have earned a 31% CAGR over the last three years

    Newfield Resources Limited ( ASX:NWF ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the...

  • Why Microsoft Stock Slumped 5% Today

    It's the second trading day of the new year, and with the Nasdaq Composite index rising more than 1% in early afternoon trading, it looks like things are off to a good start for tech stocks. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) however, is missing out on the rally. Bright and early Wednesday morning, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Microsoft stock from buy to neutral -- and cut the bank's price target on the tech company by 17% for good measure, says StreetInsider.com.

  • Which Stocks Show Thick Skin As Bears Sink Fangs Into New Year?

    As last year's bear market spills over into 2023, breakout index stocks like CAT, BOX, AZN and ELF stock show resilience.

  • Florida will not reveal location of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    The state may be protecting Cruz from possible security risks by refusing to reveal where he is being held

  • Salesforce's Atlanta workforce likely to be impacted by layoffs

    Salesforce, which could have more than 500 employees based in Atlanta, is laying off 10% of its workforce.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USTrump Lit the Fire That’s Burning Down McCarthy’s HouseShares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. rose 8% to $6

  • Stock Market Holds Most Gains; Microsoft Down After Downgrade; 2 Stocks Top Buy Points

    The stock market indexes came off session highs in early afternoon trading as the Nasdaq momentarily hit the highest level since Dec. 22. Market players will be watching the Fed meeting's minutes, due out later this afternoon, and the December job reports on Friday.

  • Kashkari sees Fed's target interest rate peaking at 5.4%

    "In my view ... it will be appropriate to continue to raise rates at least at the next few meetings until we are confident inflation has peaked," Kashkari said in an essay posted on the regional Fed bank's website, even as he noted increasing evidence price pressures appear past their worst. The U.S. central bank, which rapidly raised interest rates in 2022 to combat high inflation, is eyeing a stopping point in its current tightening cycle in the spring of this year. Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting in December showed rate-setters still focused on controlling the pace of price increases amid worries of any "misperception" in financial markets that their resolve to fight inflation was in any way flagging.