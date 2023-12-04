Microsoft to spend $3.2 billion on the UK's AI infrastructure that should bring "more than 20,000 of the most advanced GPUs to the UK by 2026"

Rebecca Spear
·3 min read
Robot standing in front of city with Microsoft logo.
Robot standing in front of city with Microsoft logo.

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith released an official statement on the company's plans to create a large "AI infrastructure" in the UK.

  • The company will spend $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion) on this effort over the next three years to bring more than 20,000 advanced GPUs to the UK by 2026.

  • Microsoft will invest in three main areas: The UK's AI infrastructure, AI talent and education programs, and AI safety and security measures.

  • Smith states this should help the UK economy while "supporting the UK’s growing AI safety and research efforts."

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith released an official statement on the company's $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion) plan to create "a major AI infrastructure and skilling investment supported by a new partnership on security" in the UK. The goal is to support the growth and progress of AI while "protecting public security," helping the economy, and providing jobs. To achieve all this, the company will work with the UK government and university researchers.

It will help the UK seize the artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity and ensure that AI innovation and safety progress together while creating jobs, improving services, and protecting public security. Microsoft is committing to more than doubling its datacenter footprint in the UK, training more than one million people for the AI economy and supporting the UK’s growing AI safety and research efforts through partnerships with the government and leading universities.

A more formal explainer can also be found at Gov.UK as well.

Smith explains this investment will see Microsoft spending $3.2 billion (£2.5 billion) over the next three years. He also explains the "three key areas" that this investment will cover — 1. ) Microsoft invests in the UK's AI infrastructure, 2.) Microsoft invests in AI talent and education programs, 3.) Microsoft invests in AI safety and security measures.

  1. Microsoft will invest in the UK’s AI infrastructure — Sites in London, Cardiff, and potentially northern England will focus on growing this AI infrastructure. As part of the plan, the program will "include prioritized access to GPUs for the UK’s science and research community" with researcher participants from "universities including Cambridge, Oxford, Imperial College, UCL, Bath, and Nottingham."

  2. Microsoft will invest in broad-based AI talent and education programs — The company plans to train one million people while working with non-profit groups on subjects such as how to work with AI, start a career in AI, and even how to build upon AI. Microsoft also states it plans to have a focus on safety and responsibility including "Responsible Generative AI" training.

  3. Microsoft will invest in strong AI safety and security measures — To keep things safe and secure, Microsoft will have ongoing collaboration with both the UK government and AI Safety Institute.

Windows Central's take

Microsoft Logo Building Redmond
Microsoft Logo Building Redmond

More AI

A green robot representing ChatGPT and a blue robot representing Bing Chat sitting in a school classroom
A green robot representing ChatGPT and a blue robot representing Bing Chat sitting in a school classroom

- Best AI image creators
- Best AI chatbots
- Microsoft won't make generative AI mainstream
- Latest ChatGPT news

Obviously, AI isn't going away and will continue to drastically change just about every aspect of entertainment, media, the workforce, tech, and various other areas going forward. It's important that companies step in to guide the growth of this complex technology so that it's developed responsibly and so that people are prepared to take advantage of it rather than being daunted by it. If Microsoft keeps true to its focus on responsibility, safety, and education, this investment plan will benefit people around the world.

As with the blossoming of the internet in the 90s, the growth of AI has already had an impact on the job market and will continue to affect it as time goes on. Rather than fighting it, we should embrace it but with the understanding that it can be used as a tool to assist us in our daily work, not as a replacement for people.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's Seeing AI app for low-vision and blind users comes to Android

    Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.

  • Amazon unveils new chips for training and running AI models

    There's a shortage of GPUs as the demand for generative AI, which is often trained and run on GPUs, grows. Nvidia’s best-performing chips are reportedly sold out until 2024. The CEO of chipmaker TSMC was less optimistic recently, suggesting that the shortage of GPUs from Nvidia — as well as from Nvidia’s rivals — could extend into 2025.

  • AI wars: Amazon is coming for Microsoft and Google

    Amazon's AWS made it clear that the company is racing to tackle rivals Microsoft and Google in the AI space.

  • Don't expect competition authorities to wade into the Microsoft-OpenAI power-play -- yet

    As the tech world watches Microsoft suck in top execs and AI engineering talent from OpenAI, the generative AI giant in which it already holds a minority stake worth several billion dollars, one question to consider is what, if anything, can competition regulators do about the visible flight of AI expertise and value into Microsoft's commercial empire? Efforts by the OpenAI board to reinstate CEO Sam Altman immediately after ejecting him were reported over the weekend to have failed -- with Altman opting to join Microsoft, along with president Greg Brockman and several leading AI engineers, as CEO of a new AI research division it's spinning up. Which suggests the back-up plan is to recreate OpenAI in-house at Microsoft.

  • Inside Brex and Ramp's AI ambitions

    This week, we reported on Ramp’s new integration with Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI technologies. The spend management company said that now, Microsoft Teams users can use natural language to access Ramp’s smart AI assistant from their workspace. Of course, Ramp is not the first, or only, spend management company leveraging AI.

  • Amazon will host free 'AI Ready' courses in an effort to boost the AI talent pool

    Amazon is launching a free program called "AI Ready," in a bid to provide generative AI training to two million people globally by 2025.

  • Microsoft's new toolkit makes running AI locally on Windows easier

    Microsoft's pushing generative AI experiences from the cloud to... Windows devices. Or at least, that's what it's signaling it hopes to achieve with the release of the new Windows AI Studio. Windows AI Studio, unveiled today at Microsoft's Ignite 2023 conference and set to launch in preview in the next few weeks, is a successor of sorts to the defunct AI Platform for Windows developers.

  • Microsoft partners with VCs to give startups free AI chip access

    In the midst of an AI chip shortage, Microsoft wants to give a privileged few startups free access to "supercomputing" resources from its Azure cloud for developing AI models. Microsoft today announced it's updating its startup program, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, to include a no-cost Azure AI infrastructure option for "high-end," Nvidia-based GPU virtual machine clusters to train and run generative models, including large language models along the lines of ChatGPT. Y Combinator and its community of startup founders will be the first to gain access to the clusters in private preview.

  • UK age assurance guidance for porn sites gives thumbs up to AI age checks, digital ID wallets and more

    The U.K.'s Internet regulator has set out draft guidance for how porn sites will need to meet a newly introduced hard legal requirement to prevent children accessing adult content. The watchdog intends this kind of bared flesh to be safety tucked away behind the child-safe age gates it wants to see greeting U.K. users on the landing pages of adult websites in the future. Today's guidance from Ofcom, the regulator tasked with enforcing the country's new Internet rulebook, puts some meat on the bones of what it will mean in practice when the British system for age-gating porn is up and running in the coming years.

  • AI invades 'word of the year' lists at Oxford, Cambridge and Merriam-Webster

    Few would disagree that 2023 was, in the world of technology at least, dominated by artificial intelligence. The dictionaries have taken note in their "word of the year" lists, and notably all the AI-related words they highlight are, in fact, existing words that have been appropriated and regurgitated with new meanings. Cambridge's word is "hallucinate," which is of course the habit of generative AI models like ChatGPT to invent anything from dates to entire people rather than admit it doesn't know.

  • Fortnite is expanding its horizons with a Lego building game and a Rock Band successor

    The first fruit of the partnership between Fornite-maker Epic Games and Lego is due out this week — along with a pair of other games within a game that expand Fortnite's horizons considerably. Lego Fortnite, which Epic describes as its own live service game, is designed for ages 10 and up and players can probably expect a big multiplayer game world that incorporates building elements of the Lego games.

  • Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter + Week 13 injury fallout + Waiver Wire pickups

    While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is eliminating about 1,500 jobs, the company announced December 4.

  • PSA: The cheapest Tesla car won't qualify for full federal tax credit starting January 1

    Federal tax credit for the cheapest Tesla car, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, will reduce to $3,750 as of January 1st, 2024.

  • The Morning After: The cost of generating AI images

    The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone’s computational photography made this confusing image, The perennial Game Awards question: What does indie mean? Google is reportedly pushing the launch of its Gemini AI to 2024.

  • Cruise faces fines in California for withholding key details in robotaxi accident

    Cruise keeps getting kicked while it's down. The General Motors-owned robotaxi company may face fines and sanctions after failing to disclose details of an October 2 incident -- specifically that one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian 20 feet, according to a ruling from a California agency. The regulatory action comes as Cruise struggles to rebuild public trust and keep operations running after losing its permits to operate in California for allegedly withholding crucial information from regulators about a crash in San Francisco.

  • NBA in-season tournament: Tyrese Haliburton's first career triple-double leads Pacers past Celtics in quarterfinals

    The Pacers are officially headed to Las Vegas.

  • These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches

    From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.

  • Nelly and Ashanti are expecting a baby, according to a report. Here's a look at the private couple's love story.

    More than 20 years after they met, Ashanti and Nelly are back together — and reportedly expecting.

  • Rockstar just released a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6

    The new game will be out in 2025.