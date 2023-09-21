Microsoft Surface 2023 liveblog: Live updates on the Surface Pro, Laptop, Studio and AI
Join us for the latest news from Microsoft's NYC event!
It's been an AI-heavy year for Microsoft, following the explosive launch of Bing's ChatGPT-powered AI chat. Today, Microsoft has even more AI news to drop alongside its annual refresh of Surface PCs. While the hype may be low, we're expecting to see the a lot of new hardware today. Judging from the most recent batch of rumors, we'll be hearing about the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4 today. It's also a great time for Microsoft to update the Surface Pro with Intel's latest chips (and perhaps deliver a better 5G option than the Arm-powered Surface Pro 9).
Microsoft's Surface event kicks off at 10AM Eastern today, and we're here in attendance, ready to bring you every announcement as it happens, so follow along with our live coverage below! Unfortunately, there's no livestream, but the company says there will be a recording of the event available later today.
We're still about 30 minutes out from the presentation, but Microsoft is already teasing a demo area hidden behind a very thin curtain. So stay tuned for hands-ons after the keynote.
Good morning folks! We're on the ground at Microsoft's Surface event in NYC's Lower East Side. Despite the lack of enthusiasm leading into the event, the crowd of media and analysts here looks excited to see what Microsoft has cooking.
I'll be handling the words on this liveblog, and I'll be joined by Engadget Reporter Sam Rutherford and Deputy Editor Cherlynn with photos and additional commentary. Strap in, it should be a wild ride filled with Surface devices, AI and a glimpse at the future of Windows.
It's MSFT time