Microsoft Surface 2023 liveblog: Live updates on the Surface Pro, Laptop, Studio and AI

It's been an AI-heavy year for Microsoft, following the explosive launch of Bing's ChatGPT-powered AI chat. Today, Microsoft has even more AI news to drop alongside its annual refresh of Surface PCs. While the hype may be low, we're expecting to see the a lot of new hardware today. Judging from the most recent batch of rumors, we'll be hearing about the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4 today. It's also a great time for Microsoft to update the Surface Pro with Intel's latest chips (and perhaps deliver a better 5G option than the Arm-powered Surface Pro 9).

Microsoft's Surface event kicks off at 10AM Eastern today, and we're here in attendance, ready to bring you every announcement as it happens, so follow along with our live coverage below! Unfortunately, there's no livestream, but the company says there will be a recording of the event available later today.