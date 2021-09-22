Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
Microsoft&#39;s Surface Duo 2 brings 5G, three cameras, and larger screens to the company&#39;s foldable smartphone. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 brings 5G, three cameras, and larger screens to the company's foldable smartphone. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft (MSFT) on Wednesday unveiled its Surface Duo 2 dual-screen smartphone. The second generation of the company’s foldable phone, the Surface Duo 2 looks to improve on its predecessor, by adding a trio of new cameras, a faster processor, and 5G connectivity.

The gist of the Surface Duo 2 is that two screens are better than one. To that end, Microsoft has combined two panels with a hinge to make an Android-powered (GOOG, GOOGL) device that lets you not only use both displays at the same time, but also seamlessly move apps and content between them.

That capability will cost you a pricey $1,499 when the Duo 2 hits store shelves. It’s available for pre-order today.

The first-generation of the Duo made a splash thanks to its unique design. While the original Duo had no exterior screen at all, the Duo 2 now has a sliver of screen called the Glance Bar that peeks out from where its displays come together and provides you with the time and notifications when the Duo is closed.

Three cameras and better performance

Microsoft has seemingly addressed a number of the original Duo’s shortcomings with its Duo 2. One of the biggest issues with the first-generation version was its lack of any truly capable camera. To keep the exterior of the device flat on both sides, Microsoft had the Duo’s interior selfie camera pull double duty as its main camera. That, however, made for some subpar photos when compared to its contemporaries.

The Surface Duo 2 gets three new cameras to better compete with contemporaries like the iPhone and Samsung&#39;s Galaxy devices. (Image: Microsoft)
The Surface Duo 2 gets three new cameras to better compete with contemporaries like the iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy devices. (Image: Microsoft)

This time around, Microsoft has outfitted the Surface Duo 2 with a trio of external cameras. Like Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones, the Duo 2 gets a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide angle camera, and a telephoto camera. There’s also a dedicated night photography mode, 2x optical zoom with the telephoto lens, and the ability to record 4K video at 60 frames per second.

As for the occasionally sluggish performance, the Duo 2 should have that sorted out. This time around, Microsoft has dropped Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor into the Duo 2, which means the phone should run as smoothly and quickly as any of the leading smartphones on the market. What’s more, the Duo 2 gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

On top of that, the Surface Duo 2 gets 5G connectivity, something that was conspicuously absent from the first-generation Duo.

Larger screens and Microsoft apps galore

The Duo 2 also gets two larger displays this time around. Rather than two 5.1-inch panels, the Duo 2 gets two 5.3-inch screens that open up to an 8.3-inch display that you can use to move your apps across or as a single canvas for more expansive apps.

You can use one app across both of the Surface Duo 2&#39;s screens. (Image: Microsoft)
You can use one app across both of the Surface Duo 2's screens. (Image: Microsoft)

Of course, while the Duo 2 runs on Google’s Android, the phone runs a whole slew of Microsoft apps, the most important of which is Microsoft 365, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and Outlook.

Microsoft’s first stab at the Surface Duo was a flawed, but still-impressive smartphone that challenged what the supercomputer in your pocket should look like and be capable of. With the improvements the company has made to the Duo 2, the company could have the makings of a hit on its hands.

We’ll just have to wait to see what it’s like to use the Duo 2 in the real world to see.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft reveals its Surface Laptop Studio — its most powerful Surface ever

    Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is a Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 with serious processing firepower.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Aurora Cannabis lays off 12% of its workforce

    Downsizing has become the norm in Canada’s cannabis industry, as licensed producers dismantle the production facilities that led to an industry-wide supply glut.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks aim to shake off Evergrande blues with Fed on tap

    Investors are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision after a volatile start to the week.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Vimeo is the market leader in innovation: analyst

    Wells Fargo Sr. Equity Analyst Brian Fitzgerald&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the reasoning behind the bullish positioning on Vimeo, how Vimeo will compete against platforms like YouTube, and the impact of Vimeo’s partnerships.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • Stocks Rise Most Since July Before Fed Decision: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose the most since July as concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt woes eased ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child

  • Facebook warns it is 'underreporting' iOS ad results amid Apple privacy changes

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is underreporting the results of its advertising business on Apple Inc iOS devices, acknowledging that recent privacy changes from the iPhone maker have made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Facebook. Facebook said in a blog post it estimates it is underreporting "conversions," an industry term that includes buying of products or other actions a person takes after seeing an ad, by 15%, adding that the figure varied among individual advertisers. Facebook said it believed actual conversions such as sales and app downloads are higher than reported.

  • Facebook, Incyte Fall Despite the Nasdaq's Strong Wednesday Start

    The stock market got off to a strong start on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) benefited from more positive sentiment on Wall Street. As of 10 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up more than half a percent, continuing to claw back some of the ground it lost in Monday's large sell-off. Both Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) moved lower on Wednesday morning, reacting to news items that for one of the companies seemed more positive than problematic.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Every iPhone user should learn these 8 time-saving tricks

    Apple’s smartphone OS is now in its 15th iteration, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that iOS is teeming with clever and intuitive features. Still, for some bizarre reason, Apple doesn’t always make these features well-known. Instead, the company is content to rely on Apple enthusiasts to bring some lesser-known iPhone tips to the … The post Every iPhone user should learn these 8 time-saving tricks appeared first on BGR.

  • The Morning After: The iPhone 13 review is here

    MIT says Tesla drivers pay less attention to the road when Autopilot is engaged, and NASA is shaking itself up ready for future missions.

  • The iPhone 13 Has Longer Wait Times Than the iPhone 12. What That Means for Apple Stock.

    The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have wait times of longer than three weeks in all markets, numbers show.

  • How to carry your vaccine card on your phone so you can leave it at home

    More businesses and events are requiring proof of vaccination. If you're skittish about losing your card, use a photo or an app instead.

  • Amazon's AI-powered cameras punish its delivery drivers when they look at side mirrors or when other cars cut them off, report says

    Amazon drivers have been punished for looking at side mirrors, adjusting the radio, and being cut off in traffic by other people, Motherboard reports.

  • Apple Wallet is getting verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards

    The Wallet app on your iPhone will soon support verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards.

  • The best iPhone 13 deals, sorted by carrier and retailer

    Verizon, AT&T, Best Buy, and more are pushing hard for customers to upgrade.

  • Sony Bets Its Fall Game Lineup on Little-Known Studio, and Wins

    (Bloomberg) -- With hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusives like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West delayed to next year, video game publisher Sony Group Corp. is headlining its fall release schedule with a game from a little-known company that has never released a game before.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polariz

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.