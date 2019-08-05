This Microsoft Surface Pro 6 bundle is 33% off and includes a Type Cover

Twitter More

TL;DR: Score this Microsoft Surface Pro 6/Surface Type Cover bundle for just $875 on Amazon. It's normally $1,299, so you'll save about $425.

Many tablets are marketed as 2-in-1 or hybrid/convertible laptops, yet they don't come with keyboards. Unless we're missing something, that would make them merely powerful tablets... right?

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 — a Mashable's Choice Award-winning device, mind you — is one such culprit. It's got the quad-core performance you want in a laptop, but since it doesn't come with a keyboard, you technically can't use it as one right out of the box.

Fortunately, Microsoft has caught on to this little conundrum and put together a Surface Pro 6 bundle that includes one of its Surface Type Covers. You can actually snag it on sale for under $900 on Amazon right now — a savings of $424. Read more...

