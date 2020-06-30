Microsoft Switzerland Joins Plug and Play's Startup Creasphere Program

MUNICH, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Switzerland announced its new partnership with Startup Creasphere, an open innovation platform powered by Plug and Play, the largest global technology platform and early stage investor from Silicon Valley with investment success stories such as Paypal, Dropbox and Logitech. Being a new member of Plug and Play and the Startup Creasphere ecosystem is a unique opportunity for Microsoft to explore new ideas, mentor, learn and grow together with innovative startups and other partners.

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play) More

"We are very excited to join Startup Creasphere as a partner and thus make an impact – certainly for the startups but also for the people and society as a whole," says Marianne Janik, Country General Manager of Microsoft Switzerland. "In this partnership, we consider ourselves not only a technology provider, but will also ensure that the startups have direct access to the global Microsoft ecosystem."

Microsoft's mission within healthcare is to empower people and organizations to address the complex challenges facing the industry today. By co-innovating and collaborating as a trusted technology provider, Microsoft enables them to provide better experiences, insights and care through their products and services.

"We are happy that Microsoft is joining our Startup Creasphere platform, we are looking forward to supporting their healthcare activities and to jointly transform healthcare together," says Frederike Rohr, Director of Plug and Play and Startup Creasphere in Munich.

Established in 2018 by Roche Diagnostics and Plug and Play, Startup Creasphere is the first healthcare-focused innovation platform in Munich. Startup Creasphere creates an environment within the global network of Plug and Play where corporations and startups learn and share experiences and facilitate international expansion with the aim of transforming healthcare together. Through this partnership, Microsoft can generate impact for both startups and for society as a whole. In health, this means empowering startups to provide better experiences, insights, and care through their products and services.

Microsoft Switzerland is a subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation (Redmond/USA). The Swiss subsidiary was founded in 1989 and currently employs around 620 people. Together with its nationwide ecosystem of 4,600 Microsoft partners in all language regions, Microsoft Switzerland supports large corporations, SMEs, startups, solution providers (ISVs) and public sector organizations in the digital transformation. Microsoft Switzerland has offices in Wallisellen, Zurich, Wollishofen, Bern and Geneva. Since August 2019, Microsoft Switzerland has been operating the Microsoft Cloud Switzerland, with two Swiss data centers with local data storage.

Startup Creasphere Contact pauline@pnptc.com

Microsoft Contact tobias.steger@microsoft.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-switzerland-joins-plug-and-plays-startup-creasphere-program-301086250.html

SOURCE Plug and Play