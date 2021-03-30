Microsoft targets 50,000 jobs with LinkedIn 're-skilling' effort

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed logo of Microsoft is seen in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration
Stephen Nellis

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday that it aims to place 50,000 people in jobs that require technology skills as part of a broader push being undertaken with its professional networking website LinkedIn to help workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic move into new fields.

The jobs will be in what Microsoft calls its "ecosystem" of companies that use or help sell its products.

The effort started last year as pandemic-related business closures hit service workers much harder than technology workers and other white-collar employees who could work from home. LinkedIn made free many of its paid digital skills training courses, covering topics such as software development, data analysis and financial analysis.

LinkedIn said it will extend the free courses until the end of this year. Microsoft and LinkedIn had aimed to get 25 million people to try the courses and said Tuesday that the figure hit 30.7 million, most from the United States but with many from almost every other part of the world.

"I wasn’t expecting 91 participants from Antarctica," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a blog post announcing the results.

Microsoft, which said it found that digital training courses work best when supported by local nonprofit groups who help people learning new skills, said it would work with those groups to place 50,000 people in jobs that require technology skills over the next three years. The program will initially focus on the United States but expand beyond that starting next year.

The push is one of the first times that Microsoft has worked closely with LinkedIn and its GitHub software coding tool service, both of which Microsoft has allowed to operate with relatively autonomy.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • What’s in Your Merrill Lynch Account? A Video Can Tell You.

    The wirehouse is giving its financial advisors the ability to send personalized, interactive videos to clients that provide them with in-depth looks at all their accounts.

  • Piers Morgan says internet trolls threatened to murder him in front of his children over Meghan Markle row

    Piers Morgan left "Good Morning Britain" after comments he made about Meghan Markle sparked thousands of complaints.

  • Lara Trump, Mulling a Senate Run, Joins Fox News as Contributor

    Lara Trump, the Trump family member whose representation of her famous father-in-law helped her gain traction in conservative circles, has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “You guys know, it […]

  • Stellantis to halt production at Italian car plant in April, union says

    Carmaker Stellantis will halt production at its plant in Melfi, southern Italy for the period April 2-12 because of low demand triggered by the COVID-19 crisis, the UILM union said on Monday. The FIM CISL union said last week the firm was considering permanently closing one of its two production lines at the Melfi plant to address excess capacity in Italy. UILM's Gianluca Ficco said on Monday the company told unions the latest Melfi production freeze was specifically due to low demand and not a result of the global chip shortage.

  • US home prices soared in January by most in seven years

    U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.1% in January from a year earlier. “January’s data remain consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes,” said Craig Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI.

  • ‘I was just so happy and proud’: The world saw another side of Dustin Johnson when his post-Masters tears flowed

    DJ’s post-Masters tears revealed a new side of the 24-time PGA Tour champion. But what was behind them? DJ and those closest to him explain.

  • LinkedIn adds Creator mode, video profiles, and in partnership with Microsoft, new career training tools

    LinkedIn, the social network now with 740 million users around the world, has carved out an identity for itself as the place online where professionals go to list their places of work, get headhunted for other work, and look for work. -- The company is bringing more video into people's profiles, with the launch of a "video Cover Story", short videos that people can make talking about themselves to live on their home pages. -- Alongside these, the company is officially launching a new "Creator" mode, a more refined but also more democratic version of the company's Influencer network (anyone can be a Creator if they so choose, for a start).

  • Martin Bashir Showed Princess Diana Fake Abortion 'Receipt' for Nanny Ahead of Panorama Interview: Report

    Princess Diana was said to have been convinced that the royal nanny had become pregnant by Charles

  • Why 49ers passing on Mac Jones in NFL draft would 'shock' Chris Simms

    The 49ers should have their choice between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance at No. 3, but Chris Simms thinks the Alabama star is Kyle Shanahan's guy.

  • Rachel Bilson says Rami Malek asked her to take down a throwback photo of them: 'I was just a little bummed'

    Rachel Bilson recalls being 'a little bummed' when her high school friend Rami Malek asked her to take down a throwback photo she posted.

  • Apple failed to block a Swiss watchmaker trademarking 'one more thing,' a phrase Steve Jobs often used in product reveals

    A UK judge said Swatch may be trying to "annoy" Apple by trademarking "one more thing," but that Apple still couldn't block it.

  • Bank shares tumble after hedge fund default

    Credit Suisse was among banks to see stocks tumble on Monday (March 29). That on reports that some major lenders face huge losses following a default by a U.S. hedge fund. Shares in Credit Suisse were down around 13% in early trade. Reuters sources named the origin of the turbulence as U.S. fund Archegos Capital. It has reportedly defaulted on so-called 'margin calls' due to banks. Credit Suisse said it could face a 'highly significant' hit to its first-quarter results. Earlier Monday, Japan's Nomura said it faced a possible 2 billion dollar loss due to transactions with a U.S. client. Its shares closed down over 16%. Investors said the risks of a wider fallout seemed limited so far. But there was nervousness about whether the full scale of the wipeout at Archegos had yet been revealed. Shares in other big names including Deutsche Bank and UBS also saw sharp drops.The first sign that some kind of storm was brewing came Friday (March 26) on U.S. markets. That day saw a $20 billion fire sale of stocks reportedly linked to Archegos. Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery both fell around 27%. For Credit Suisse this will mark the second straight quarter the bank has recorded losses over hedge fund exposure. The firm is also grappling with fallout from the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill, with which it had close ties.

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Global NGOs call on the Biden administration to concoct a plan for sharing vaccine surplus with nations in need

    The letter called for urgency as the US's vaccination rate speeds up and demand is met so that the surplus supply can quickly be distributed globally.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • 'Is this patriot enough?' Asian-American Army veteran protests racism by displaying wounds from military service during a town hall meeting

    Footage of the moment shows Lee Wong unbuttoning his shirt while speaking about how tired he is of the Anti-Asian rhetoric he's witnessed in America.

  • Kentucky lawmakers override veto of McConnell-backed Senate vacancy plan

    Override of Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a bill limiting his ability to fill empty U.S. Senate seats sparks speculation Mitch McConnell may step down.

  • Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.

    U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, increasing by about 12 percent over the past week, and U.S. health officials are warning of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday she fears "impending doom," and President Biden urged states and local governments to keep or reinstate mask mandates. "Please, this is not politics," Biden said. "A failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths." "A lot of states and cities are pulling back on mask mandates," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told Politico. "And what we're really trying to say is just hang on a bit longer." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ended nearly all COVID-19 safety restrictions, including local mask mandates, on March 10, when cases were still trending downward nationwide. Austin and Travis County said they would continue requiring public mask use, prompting an immediate lawsuit from state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). Last Friday, District Judge Lora Livingston sided with Austin, at least temporarily, and rejected Paxton's request for an emergency injunction while she considers the merits of the case. Austin is taking the win. "Every day that we can keep the local health authority mask mandate in place is a victory," Austin Mayor Steve Adler told The Texas Tribune. "The fact that we were able to keep it in place for the last two weeks, during spring break, is a victory, for however long it lasts." "The debate over who has the authority to set local health orders cleaves along familiar political lines," The Washington Post reports, and in Texas, the Republicans control the state government and Democrats control the large cities. Austin may have won this power struggle, but it still paid a cost. At least four groups canceled conferences or conventions in Austin, citing Abbott's decision to end mask mandates, The Texas Tribune reports. "These were rooms that were already on the books, and largely what we saw was fallout, ironically, from the governor opening the economy," said Joe Bolash, general manager of the Hilton Austin, which lost $350,000 in revenue, according to the city-created corporation that runs and manages the hotel. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.