Microsoft Targets Enterprise Application Players Oracle, Salesforce, SAP With Latest AI Offerings

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, a copilot in CRM and ERP that brings next-generation AI to every line of business.

With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations empower their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations, and supply chain roles.

Dynamics 365 Copilot exploits recent advancements in generative AI to automate these tedious tasks and unlock the real creativity of the workforce.

Also Read: Microsoft’s ChatGPT Powered Bing Scores Win With User Engagement; Falters With Current Data

After launching AI to its battle with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google over search, Microsoft focused on the latest AI technology to catch up with rivals in the corporate applications market like Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), Bloomberg reports.

Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales helps sellers write email responses to customers and can even create an email summary of a Teams meeting in Outlook.

The AI, Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service drafts contextual answers to both chat and email queries, providing an interactive chat experience over knowledge bases and case history.

Also, Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Dynamics 365 Marketing empowers marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation, and content creation.

With Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights , marketers can curate highly personalized and targeted customer segments. Marketers can receive suggestions about additional segments.

Marketers can also use Dynamics 365 Copilot to get inspiration for fresh email campaign content.

Microsoft said that with Copilot customers could access , and the AI will proactively flag external issues like weather, financials, and geography that may impact key supply chain processes.

Microsoft also said its next set of AI announcements, planned for March 16, will relate to “workplace productivity,” a term the software maker usually uses to mean Office software.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.09% at $258.07 on the last check Monday.

Story continues

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Microsoft Targets Enterprise Application Players Oracle, Salesforce, SAP With Latest AI Offerings originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.