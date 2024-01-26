Is Microsoft Teams down? Details to know about outage status

Microsoft Teams users experienced networking issues Friday afternoon.

Microsoft is currently investigating the issue. No timeframe was given for a resolution.

"We're investigating an issue impacting multiple Microsoft Teams features ... The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor," the company posted on X Friday.

We're investigating an issue impacting multiple Microsoft Teams features. Further details can be found under TM710344 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 26, 2024

