Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app

FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's said on Wednesday it was investigating technical glitches on its workplace messaging app Teams, after hundreds of users reported issues, mainly related to a delay in receiving messages.

People have heavily relied on Teams, among other apps like Slack, for remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

