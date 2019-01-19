Microsoft Tethers Another Major Retailer to Its Cloud

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently signed a seven-year cloud deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) that tethers over 380,000 Walgreens employees to its Office 365 apps. Walgreens will also use Microsoft's Azure as its preferred cloud provider for its IT infrastructure. Furthermore, the two companies will co-develop digital health platforms powered by Azure and Microsoft's AI technologies, and pilot 12 in-store "digital health corners" for sales of healthcare-related devices.

This broad partnership could help both companies counter Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which competes against Microsoft in the cloud platform market with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Walgreens in the online pharmacy market with its takeover of PillPack. However, the deal might benefit Microsoft more than Walgreens, which still faces a tough uphill battle as Amazon ramps up its sales of drugs and other healthcare products online.

A young woman checks a prescription for pills with her smartphone. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Another piece of Microsoft's cloud strategy

Microsoft generates more annual cloud revenues than Amazon, but most of that revenue comes from cloud software services like Office 365 and Dynamics CRM. Azure accounts for a growing percentage of that business, but it still generates less revenue than AWS.

However, Azure is growing at a faster rate than AWS. In their latest quarters, Microsoft reported that Azure's revenue rose 76% year-over-year, while Amazon's AWS revenue climbed 46%.

These cloud platforms are core pillars of growth for both companies. Microsoft relies on the growth of Azure and its cloud services to lock in enterprise customers and reduce its dependence on Windows OS licenses. Amazon uses the growth of AWS's higher-margin business to offset the lower margins of its online marketplaces, which enables it to expand its Prime ecosystem with loss-leading strategies.

Amazon has a first mover advantage in the cloud platform market, but Microsoft is leveraging its dominance of PC operating systems and enterprise productivity software to tether more customers to Azure.

Microsoft also enjoys a unique advantage with brick-and-mortar retailers. Retailers like Walgreens, which are threatened by Amazon, are less likely to use AWS because it supports the growth of Amazon's online marketplaces. Therefore, Azure is becoming an attractive cloud provider for retailers that don't want to help Amazon -- and that growing list already includes Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Gap.