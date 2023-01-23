Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads as part of planned 2025 shutdown

As part of an effort to wind down support of Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft is stopping sales of downloads on January 31st, according to a product page spotted by The Verge. That date "will be the last day this Windows 10 download [and all-important license keys] are offered for sale," according to Microsoft. However, it will continue to support Windows 10 with security updates until it's discontinued for good in October 2025.

"Customers have until January 31, 2023 to purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from this site," a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge, while advising customers to purchase Windows 11 instead. However, Windows 10 may still be offered elsewhere from other retailers and OEMs, until Microsoft confirms otherwise.

Windows 10 was first launched in 2015, and so will be discontinued exactly 10 years later. The company announced the end date in June of 2021 as part of its "modern lifecycle policy," just prior to the launch of Windows 11. The OS received generally good reviews and met with success when it arrived — in part because it replaced Windows 8, which wasn't, er, as warmly received.

Meanwhile, Windows 11 launched to decent acclaim, with applause for the polish and boos for the weird upgrade restrictions. The minimum system requirements were relaxed soon after launch, but migration from Windows 10 has still been slow, according to recent reports.