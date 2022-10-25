Microsoft Tops Profit Estimates Even as Strong Dollar Hurts Sales Growth

Microsoft Tops Profit Estimates Even as Strong Dollar Hurts Sales Growth
Dina Bass
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. posted its weakest quarterly revenue growth in five years, throttled by the surging U.S. dollar and a slump in sales of Windows software to personal-computer makers. Shares slipped in late trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales in the first quarter, which ended Sept. 30, rose 11% to $50.1 billion, the software maker said Tuesday in a statement. Net income was $17.6 billion, or $2.35 a share. While both numbers topped analysts’ average estimates, revenue from Microsoft’s closely watched Azure cloud-computing services decelerated to 35% -- partly because of foreign-currency exchange rates.

Excluding the impact of the rising dollar, Azure sales rose 42%, below some predictions. Demand has held up for Azure services, which run and store businesses’ software applications, and web-based versions of Office productivity programs, even as customers pare some other corporate spending while the global economy teeters on the brink of a recession. Still, Microsoft gets almost half of its revenue overseas. The U.S. dollar soared to new highs against a basket of foreign currencies last month, meaning Microsoft’s international sales were worth less when brought back home.

Revenue from sales of Windows software to PC makers swooned 15% in the recent period. That mirrored the quarterly contraction in PC shipments reported this month by market research firm IDC, which cited “cooling demand and uneven supply.”

“The tone has definitely changed,” said Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co. “We’ve started to get a big change-up in software spending surveys -- there’s a general consensus of ‘hey, you know, the economy is slowing down and we’re watching our expenses.’”

Microsoft shares slipped about 2.2% in extended trading following the report, after rising to $250.66 at the close in New York. While the stock jumped 51% in 2021, it has fallen 25% so far this year amid a rout in large technology stocks. During the recent quarter, the company’s shares declined 9.3%, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 5.3%.

On average, analysts had estimated fiscal first-quarter sales of $49.6 billion and profit of $2.29 a share, according to a Bloomberg survey. Demand remained strong for cloud services, with Office 365 sales to businesses performing slightly better than expected, and the majority of large customers that signed up for Microsoft 365 licenses opting for the higher-end version, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said in an interview.

The company also saw growth in large and long-term contracts for Azure, she said. At the same time, economic uncertainty is hurting sales of PCs as well as advertising revenue, which affected Microsoft’s Search and LinkedIn businesses.

“While we are not immune, of course, from macroeconomic impacts, we really feel good about the businesses we are investing in, the strong growth rate, the position in the market,” Hood said.

Total cloud revenue in the period rose 24% to $25.7 billion, Microsoft said in slides posted on the company’s website. Gross margins in those businesses widened because of an accounting change; excluding that change, margins would have narrowed by 1 percentage point because Microsoft is getting more sales from Azure, which generally has higher costs. Microsoft also noted that cloud service costs are rising because of increasing energy prices.

Hood said higher energy prices are increasing the cost of delivering cloud services, mainly in Europe -- an issue that is having a greater impact than Microsoft had expected. She anticipates that will continue into the second half of the company’s fiscal year.

Sales in the productivity group, largely Office software, rose to $16.5 billion, above the $16.1 billion average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Intelligent Cloud revenue, made up of Azure and server software, came in at $20.3 billion, matching projections. In More Personal Computing, consisting of businesses like Windows, Surface devices and Xbox, sales were $13.3 billion. That compares with the $13.1 billion average estimate of analysts.

Some analysts have cautioned that Microsoft’s annual revenue forecast, which it will update later on Tuesday, is at risk. In a research note before the report, Guggenheim analysts questioned the company’s ability to maintain full-year guidance of double-digit revenue growth if the dollar continues to strengthen and economic conditions get worse.

(Updates with comments from CFO in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Profits Top Estimates But Cloud Growth Slows. The Stock is Slipping.

    While the company beat revenue and profit estimates, slower growth at the Azure cloud business appears to be weighing on the stock.

  • Microsoft stock slips as Azure growth slows and cloud sales miss projections

    Microsoft Corp. shares slipped in after-hours trading Tuesday despite an earnings beat, as the company's cloud-computing revenue came in lower than expected and its core cloud product, Azure, grew at a slower rate than projections amid concerns about the economy.

  • Google shares drop as YouTube suffers first ever fall in advertising sales

    Google’s parent company suffered a sharp fall in its share price after revealing the first ever decline in advertising revenues at its YouTube video streaming service.

  • Microsoft Edges Above Quarterly Targets On Cloud Growth

    Software giant Microsoft edged above Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter, thanks to growth in its cloud computing businesses.

  • Tougher than expected PC market hits Microsoft Windows; cloud growth slows

    (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth in five years on Tuesday as the tough macroeconomic conditions hit PC sales and slowed cloud growth, which had supercharged the earnings for years. "The Street is fearing a softer guide from Nadella and that is contributing to the weakness after hours," said Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, referring to CEO Satya Nadella's earnings call. "The PC market was worse than we expected in Q1," Brett Iversen, head of Microsoft's investor relations, told Reuters.

  • Microsoft Azure 'came a point lighter' than last quarter: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings, Microsoft Azure, and Windows OEM.

  • Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales

    Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year's results. Analysts expected Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.

  • Biosimilars Are Revolutionizing Healthcare: Is This Industry Leader a Buy?

    A recent poll on prescription drug prices found that 83% of Americans view prescription drug prices as too expensive. In recent years, U.S. lawmakers and regulatory agencies have worked together to begin tackling the concerns of Americans about the cost of prescription drugs. When President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, this opened up an avenue for the first biosimilar drug to ultimately be approved and launched in 2015.

  • Investors Heavily Search Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Amgen (AMGN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Steady After Xi-Fueled Crash

    Chinese stocks crashed Oct. 24 as President Xi secured another term, installing loyalists in key posts.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • YouTube Ad Revenue Drops 1.9% in Q3, Alphabet Misses Wall Street Expectations

    A pullback in ad spending cramped YouTube’s revenue for the third quarter of 2022, with Google’s video platform notching $7.07 billion in ad sales — a decline of 1.9%, falling well short of Wall Street forecasts and representing its first year-over-year drop in at least two years. Overall, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, also came in […]

  • Google Parent Alphabet Drops as Earnings, Sales Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported revenue and earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations, showing the company’s search advertising juggernaut was not immune to a slowdown in the digital ad market. The shares fell more than 6%.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul

  • Australia Sees Higher Debt, Deficits Even as Spending Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia faces mounting debt and deficits in the years ahead even as Treasurer Jim Chalmers scrimped and saved in his first budget to hold down spending and avoid further fueling inflation.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After H

  • 3M stock drops on lower full-year profit forecast

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for 3M and demand for its products after a huge surge in 2020 during the pandemic.

  • How Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may be proponent for pushing crypto advancement in U.K.

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains how the election of UK's new crypto-friendly prime minister Rishi Sunak could mean the possibility of the UK becoming a crypto hub going forward.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St extends rally on signs of ebbing Fed rate hikes

    U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as soft economic data hinted that the Fed's aggressive policy is taking effect, while falling benchmark Treasury yields boosted the rally's momentum. The S&P 500 has reclaimed about 8% from the trough of its Oct. 12 close. "There’s increasing discussion about a light at the end of the tunnel for Fed rate hikes," said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

  • Visa’s Spending Growth Slows as Consumers Hit by Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. saw spending growth slow the most since the depths of the pandemic as inflation weighs on consumers. Shares gained as profit exceeded analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings:

  • Fed's Powell, on eve of next rate hike, urged to protect jobs

    "It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time, you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment," Brown said in the letter, also addressed to the Fed's Board of Governors and released publicly by Brown's office. "We must avoid having our short-term advances and strong labor market overwhelmed by the consequences of aggressive monetary actions to decrease inflation, especially when the Fed’s actions do not address its main drivers." Fed policymakers are widely expected to deliver a fourth straight supersized interest-rate hike when they meet next week, bringing the policy rate to 3.75%-4% as part of what has been the sharpest set of rate increases in about 40 years.