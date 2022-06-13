Microsoft, union enter into labor neutrality agreement

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp and the Communications Workers of America said on Monday they have entered into a labor neutrality agreement, allowing employees to "freely and fairly" make choice about union representation.

The agreement will apply at Activision Blizzard Inc beginning 60 days after Microsoft's acquisition closes, they said https://bit.ly/3xHDnYd.

"This agreement provides a pathway for Activision Blizzard workers to exercise their democratic rights to organize and collectively bargain after the close of the Microsoft acquisition and establishes a high road framework for employers in the games industry," said Chris Shelton, CWA's president.

This comes after Activision Blizzard on Friday recognized the CWA and began negotiations on behalf of a small group of quality assurance testers at the "Call of Duty" videogame maker which voted to unionize last month.

Earlier this month, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company will not resist unionization efforts from its employees.

Workers across technology companies are becoming more vocal about better pay and working conditions. More than 200 workers at Alphabet Inc formed a labor union for the Google parent's U.S. and Canadian offices last year.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

