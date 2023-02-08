Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Engine Using OpenAI Technology

Microsoft Unveils Bing Search Engine Using OpenAI Technology
Dina Bass
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. showed off plans to use new tools from startup OpenAI to improve its little-used internet search and browsing services, seeking to gain ground against market leader Google by being first to offer conversational responses powered by artificial intelligence.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine and Edge browser that incorporate technology from OpenAI, maker of the viral chatbot ChatGPT, a revamp designed to make it easier for users to create content and find answers on the web.

“This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category,” Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said at an event Tuesday at the company’s Redmond, Washington, headquarters. It’s “high time” innovation was restored to internet search, he said.

The new Bing, which runs on an OpenAI language model that is more advanced than the one behind ChatGPT, can be switched in and out of chat mode, and users can tap the bot to compose emails. The new Edge browser adds the AI-based Bing for chat and writing text, and it can summarize web pages and respond conversationally to queries. The answers come with citations to their sources, so users can see where the information is coming from.

A flurry of product announcements from Microsoft and Google in recent weeks comes amid a sudden intense focus on generative AI, which can generate new content from digital troves of text, photos and art. Last week Microsoft unveiled a customer-management program that uses OpenAI text-generation tools to compose emails for salespeople, and jazzed up the premium tier of its Teams chat and meeting software with AI-written post-meeting notes.

Microsoft recently announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, solidifying ties with the startup to get the inside track on its artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT and Dall-E, which have attracted millions of users in just months. Beyond search, Microsoft executives have said they want to add OpenAI’s technology into Office productivity software, security programs and video-game tools.

The new Bing search query box can accept up to 1,000 characters. In a demonstration, Microsoft Vice President Yusuf Mehdi asked the chat-based engine about events in Scottsdale, Arizona, during this weekend’s Super Bowl. The new Bing returned information about a Super Bowl week party, a culinary event and other related happenings. The souped-up service can also estimate whether an Ikea love seat will fit in a 2019 Honda Odyssey — Bing told Mehdi it wasn’t sure, and it depends on whether the second and third row of the vehicle are folded down.

Asked for an egg substitute in recipes, Bing offered several choices and the measurements of each that equals one egg. It also discussed the properties of each substitute, like which will make the recipe fluffier.

Microsoft said the new version of Bing is available now as a preview, which means users can try a limited number of queries. People can also join a waitlist for full access, which the company hopes to expand to millions in the coming weeks, Mehdi said. It also intends to bring the AI search features to rival web browsers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman appeared at the event to tout the company’s partnership with Microsoft. “We’re so grateful to have a partner to share our vision and values of building advanced AI that is safe and will have a very positive impact on society,” he said.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google, whose search engine has almost 90% of the market, uses AI but relies on an older language model. From a competitive standpoint, Google’s longtime dominance has meant the market has grown stodgy, with the 14-year-old Bing and other upstarts unable to make significant inroads. While parts of the basic page design and features from the main players have been tweaked over the years, the format for search results — a list of links — remains.

ChatGPT and other generative AI search products aim to change that, replacing links that may or may not address a user’s query with a conversational, contextual answer. The risks to this burgeoning approach are that inaccuracies or misinformation can seep into responses, and — depending on how results are presented — users may not be able to tell the source or veracity of information that the service has given as a definitive answer.

In recent months, Google’s once-vaunted AI unit has lost momentum and lately has been overshadowed by OpenAI. The larger company has been stuck, puzzling over whether or when to release its work and how to innovate without imperiling its core search and ad businesses. In December, Google employees asked CEO Sundar Pichai and AI research chief Jeff Dean about competition from ChatGPT. According to CNBC, the executives responded that unlike startups, which can quickly release new tools to the public, Google faces vast reputational risk from any mistakes or errors because it already has billions of users.

The success of ChatGPT and Microsoft’s increased investment in its developer seem to have accelerated Pichai’s timeline. Google’s management mobilized teams of researchers to respond to ChatGPT, declaring the situation a “code red” threat.

On Monday, Google said its own conversational AI service, Bard, is opening up to trusted testers, and that the company is readying the service for the public “in the coming weeks.” Bard aims to generate detailed answers when given simple prompts, such as what to make for lunch or how to plan a friend’s baby shower, Google said. The service is based on LaMDA, Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications system.

Google also offered a look at some AI-powered features that will soon appear in its search and are intended to offer users insights for queries where there’s no one correct answer.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has been steadily boosting its bet on artificial intelligence features, seeking to add new capabilities to existing consumer and corporate products and create new experiences. The company is investing in the space even as scales back in other ways — the company is laying off 10,000 workers and has warned of a slowdown in cloud and business software sales for the rest of the fiscal year ending in June.

While Microsoft has aligned with OpenAI, Google is also investing almost $400 million in AI startup Anthropic, which is testing a ChatGPT rival called Claude, according to a person familiar with the matter.

(Updates with comment from OpenAI’s CEO in 10th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the State of the Union

    White House communications director Kate Bedingfield joins “GMA3” to discuss President Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address.

  • Can Microsoft make Bing cool with ChatGPT? There’s so much upside that it may not have to.

    Is Microsoft Corp.'s Bing search engine about to become cool? It may not really matter for investors, as the advertising business is all upside.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.

  • Arm Sales Rise as SoftBank Targets 2023 IPO for Chip Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd., the chip design firm owned by SoftBank Group Corp., reported a 28% increase in revenue for the latest quarter as it prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering this year.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraStocks Waver With Focus

  • Microsoft Brings ChatGPT to Bing. There’s Finally Some New Competition in Search.

    It’s suddenly game on in the long-dormant battle for the internet search market. As expected, Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) this morning announced an upgrade to its Bing search engine to include the generative artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT. Microsoft is also updating the search features in its Edge web browser.

  • The health care issues to watch for in Biden’s speech

    Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care newsletter {beacon} Health Care Health Care The Big Story The health issues to watch for in Biden’s speech In his second State of the Union, President Biden will call on Congress to address mental health, fentanyl and tout his revamped cancer moonshot. Officials say he plans to build…

  • Zoom Video to Cut 1,300 Jobs, or 15% of Global Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. is eliminating 15% of its workers as the service that became ubiquitous during the pandemic adapts to slower growth.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapThe co

  • Microsoft Edge puts an AI ‘copilot’ in your browser

    Microsoft is updating Edge with an AI 'copilot' that helps with everyday tasks.

  • Microsoft Touts Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Search Amid 'AI Arms Race'

    Microsoft on Tuesday detailed its strategy for artificial intelligence following its multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI.

  • End of working from home boom costs 6,650 jobs at Dell

    Laptop maker Dell is cutting thousands of jobs as the pandemic's working from home boom ends.

  • 9 of the Best (but Hidden) Notes App Features on Your iPhone

    You probably use the Notes app all the time on your iPhone. It’s the simplest way to quickly jot thoughts down when they come to you. It’s simple enough, in fact, that many of us use its surface-level features and call it a day. But it can do so much more: In recent years, Apple has added plenty of new Notes features you might not know about. These are nine of our favorites.

  • The PS5 Is on Sale For a Massive Discount at This Unexpected Place—Get It Before It Sells Out Again

    PS5 restock? Say no more.

  • Laid-off employee calls out ridiculous email from former boss: 'This is exploitation'

    "I had to calm down before making this video."

  • AMD's PC Business Crashes Back to 2017

    2017 was a pivotal year for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). After years of shipping inferior CPUs and losing badly to rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the company launched the first iteration of its blockbuster Ryzen chips. Unfortunately for AMD, the PC market is going through a historic downturn at the exact same time that Intel is aggressively pursuing a comeback of its own.

  • Microsoft Schedules Mystery Event for Tuesday as Company Accelerates AI Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled plans for an event on Tuesday at its headquarters, leaving the subject open to speculation as the company steps up its bets on artificial intelligence — including adding OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into its Bing search engine.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes N

  • Can Solana Reach $100 Again?

    Solana claims to be the fastest crypto on the market, but is it too good to be true? Find out if Solana is worth your investment today.

  • Charting the S&P 500: It Looks Like a Breakout, but…

    The amber color of the candles tells us this is the case; it has taken some time to turn from "slightly bearish" (pink) to the neutral state. With a strong January the trend is certainly in the bull's favor, but it will take at least three more months of gains to get the ship turned around.

  • VW ID.4 recall for software-related stalling affects 21,000 electric cars

    Software can reset itself under some conditions, and that may deactivate the pulse inverter. As part of the chain reaction, that would halt power to the car’s electric motor.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Revolutionizing Emergency Response, and These Companies Are Leading the Way

    Emergency detection and response technology is a revolutionary new form of artificial intelligence (AI) being implemented into people's everyday lives. One issue with existing emergency response devices is that, during an emergency, people often don’t have the ability to use the device that would otherwise alert first responders. For example, during a fire, the alarm might be physically unreachable. In a car accident, the victim could be unconscious and unable to call the police. An elderly indi

  • Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard

    STORY: Competition for the best in artificial intelligence, or AI, is heating up.Google parent Alphabet on Monday announced plans to launch Bard - an artificial intelligence chatbot service.Bard will be released to test users before being released to the public in the coming weeks.Powering Bard is LaMDA, Google's AI that can generate prose so human-like that a company engineer last year called it sentient - or able to perceive or feel things - a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.This news follows recent statements by Microsoft that it aims to infuse AI into all its products following the launch of the explosively popular ChatGPT - the chatbot sensation which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts.Microsoft is an investor in and partner with ChatGPT's maker, OpenAI.It has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google also plans to add AI-powered features to its search engine to synthesize information to answer complex queries.Pichai said Google will give tools, first powered by LaMDA and later by other AI technology, to web developers, creators and enterprises starting next month.