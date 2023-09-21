Microsoft wants its Copilot AI to be your personal shopper

Microsoft announced Copilot for shopping at its 2023 Surface event on Thursday. The company plans to make Copilot a part of all its flagship products like Windows, Edge and more. Copilot for shopping will help you decide on a style, locate a specific item and buy it, according to the company.

But the new launch may be more about playing catch up with its competitors than innovating product. Google Lens, for example, lets you find products to buy by just snapping a picture of them. That means you can find results that fit what you're looking for, even if you don't have the right words to type it in the search bar. Google even started using your data across the company's apps, including Lens, to help its Bard AI chatbot provide more relevant and actionable chatbot responses.

Copilot AI will start coming to devices on September 26. Microsoft spent a huge portion of its event on Thursday talking about updates to the AI product. While its currently a disparate software, with different iterations on across Microsoft platforms, an update to Copilot will create a single generative AI assistant that spans across products.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.