Microsoft Warns of New Threat Against Unpatched Networks

Jamie Tarabay and Kartikay Mehrotra
(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has detected and blocked a “new family of ransomware” that was being used against servers that still hadn’t patched vulnerabilities after last week’s major security breach.

The updates it released on Friday are a temporary measure to defend against attacks, which were already occurring in many places, the company said.

The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March. Even as it issued a patch for those systems, hackers rushed to find companies that had yet to install Microsoft’s fix.

BitSight Technologies, a Boston-based cybersecurity firm, said that based on internet-wide scans it had done this week nearly one-third of vulnerable Microsoft Exchange customers have yet to patch their systems. Those customers would are now also vulnerable to the new ransomware attacks until those patches are installed.

Hackers are using the weaknesses introduced in the original attacks, including secret entry points inserted in victims’ systems, to gain access. Governments have been hounding businesses to install the patches -- the Australian government has issued at least three warnings in nine days -- and Microsoft has warned organizations to take urgent action to forestall damage.

This latest update “means that Microsoft is concerned that people haven’t patched,” said Robert Potter, a cybersecurity expert based in Canberra, Australia. “If you’ve already been hit there’s very little you can do. You better hope your backups work, because you’re not going to get decrypted.”

Ransomware targets so far have been small to medium-sized organizations victimized by hackers using relatively simple malware dubbed DOJOCRYPT or DearCry, said Kimberly Goody, senior manager of cybercrime analysis at Mandiant Threat Intelligence. Small companies are less likely to have dedicated IT staff to install patches immediately.

The network monitoring firm RiskIQ, working closely with Microsoft, says the number of vulnerable Exchange servers has plummeted in the last 10 days, from hundreds of thousands down to about 83,000. But their data analysis also shows that networks for banks, health care and pharmaceutical institutions remain vulnerable, as do systems for federal, state and local governments.

“If SolarWinds was a tactical missile strike, this one was a nuclear bomb,” said Elias Manousos, CEO and founder of RiskIQ. “Attackers are just trying to create as much chaos as possible.”

    (Bloomberg) -- Burberry Group Plc said the rebound in its fourth quarter has been stronger than analysts expected as the fashion industry bounces back from last year’s Covid-induced slump despite continuing lockdowns.Sales from comparable stores will probably rise 28% to 32% in the three months through March 27, the British luxury-goods maker said in an unscheduled trading update Friday. Analysts expected a 24% increase, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock surged as much as 10%.As equity markets reach new records, Burberry is signaling that rich consumers are still splashing out. The update shows how abruptly consumer demand changes as countries shift in and out of lockdowns. The company’s retail sales were down 9% in the three months through December.Other luxury companies have been seeing improvement, too, led by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH. Demand from Chinese consumers, who have been spending at home with travel abroad virtually impossible, lifted the company’s sales in the most recent quarter.LVMH shares reached a record 566 euros Friday, giving the French company a market value of almost 300 billion euros ($360 billion). Burberry is worth 8.8 billion pounds ($12 billion).Prada SpA’s retail sales have been increasing by a mid-single-digit percentage since the start of the year, Chief Financial Officer Alessandra Cozzani said Wednesday.Burberry forecast an operating margin of 15.5% to 16.5% for the full year.(Updates with shares in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.