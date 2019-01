The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> has been awarded a five-year contract worth $1.76 billion for delivering enterprise services for the Defense Department, Coast Guard and intelligence services, the Pentagon said on Friday.





(Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)