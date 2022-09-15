Microsoft's $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from various countries. An upcoming decision from the United Kingdom to close or escalate its antitrust probe is expected Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard faces an in-depth antitrust investigation in Britain after the tech company refused to offer proposals to ease competition concerns.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it was referring the blockbuster deal for more scrutiny under a so-called phase 2 investigation.

The watchdog said that based on the available information, the deal “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition” in the United Kingdom.

The all-cash deal, which is set to be the largest in the history of the tech industry, is facing scrutiny from competition regulators around the world. It would give Microsoft, maker of the Xbox console and gaming system, control of popular game franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

In the U.K., regulators had opened a preliminary inquiry and threatened to escalate it earlier this month unless the companies came up with proposals within five days to ease their concerns.

Last week, “Microsoft informed the CMA that it would not offer such undertakings,” the watchdog said.

Microsoft declined to comment and referred to a statement this month from President Brad Smith, who said the company is ready to work with U.K. regulators and is committed to making Activision's popular Call of Duty game available on both Xbox and rival Sony's PlayStation.

More than eight months after Microsoft announced the deal, only Saudi Arabia has approved it. Competition watchdogs from New Zealand to Brazil and the U.S. are still examining the purchase, while the European Union is expected to soon announce its own investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Pastor spent 8 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. NC finally admits mistake.

    Police withheld fingerprint evidence that could have cleared him. Now he’s thankful. “Do I feel justice? I actually don’t. ... They can’t give me the time that they took.”

  • Ugandans celebrate the queen's life in church service

    Hundreds of Ugandans attended a memorial service Thursday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, a somber ceremony that underscored affection for the departed British monarch in this East African country. Speakers in the Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, included Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, who paid tribute to the queen as an "endearing” leader. “She wasn't the queen of England alone," she said.

  • Blow to Microsoft as takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision faces watchdog investigation

    The Competition and Markets Authority said it feared the deal would damage the video games market

  • Colorado company buys $205M of gas pipeline assets in Appalachia

    The affiliate of a natural gas giant saw a chance to avoid millions in future infrastructure investment with a cash acquisition in West Virginia.

  • Byju’s Reports Widening Losses After Prolonged Audit Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian education provider Byju’s finally released audited financial statements after months of delay, but the disclosures are unlikely to resolve the swirl of controversy around the country’s most valuable startup.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY J

  • Is CVS' Acquisition of Signify in Danger of Falling Through?

    Earlier this month, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced that it would acquire home health company Signify Health for $8 billion. CVS beat out big names, including Amazon and UnitedHealth Group, in its pursuit of Signify. Regulators will take a close look at the transaction, and it could face obstacles.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Cresco Labs CEO Charlie Bachtell Says Columbia Care Acquisition Expands Retail Footprint

    Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS: CRLBF) recently announced plans to acquire Columbia Care Inc (OTCMKTS: CCHWF), marking another round of industrial consolidation in the cannabis sector. Cresco CEO Charlie Bachtell, a keynote speaker at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, said on Tuesday that the acquisition is imperative to its strategic rapid footprint, as Cresco now has a presence in 18 markets. “We’re executing our thesis and our strategy, which is to build the most strategic geographic f

  • Shell taps new CEO, Disney looks to merge Hulu and Disney+, McDonald's CEO speaks on Chicago crime

    Notable business headlines include Shell recruiting former employee Wael Sawan as the company’s next CEO, Disney CEO Bob Chapek considering a Hulu-Disney+ merge, and McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski speaking out against the effects crime in Chicago is having on employees.

  • As Hulu Haggle Continues, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Takes “Great Exception” To Disney Chief Bob Chapek’s View That Streaming Valuations Have Cooled

    With a bit more than a year left before Disney can buy out Comcast’s financial stake in Hulu, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts pushed back on Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s suggestion that Hulu’s value has declined amid public market skepticism about streaming. “I would take great exception to” that assessment (which Chapek expressed in an interview […]

  • Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition

    A majority of Twitter’s shareholders have voted to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover.

  • Adobe Is Buying Software Design Company Figma for $20 Billion

    Adobe stock is selling off on the news on concerns about the price of the deal, which will reduce earnings for the next few years.

  • Another Crypto Exchange is Trying to Go Public Through a SPAC. It Faces Long Odds.

    Crypto markets are in disarray, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping another exchange from trying to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Far Peak Acquisition (ticker: FPAC) has tried for over a year to close its merger with Bullish, a crypto exchange that aims to compete against rivals like Coinbase Global (COIN), FTX, and Binance.US. The SPAC resubmitted a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, filling a 700-page document to try to persuade the SEC to approve the deal.

  • Thrive Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:THAC) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 50%

    If you want to know who really controls Thrive Acquisition Corporation ( NASDAQ:THAC ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • ‘Monster’ Acquisition of Store Capital Will Consolidate Lease REIT Sector

    The REIT agrees to be acquired by institutional investor GCI and real estate investment firm Oak Street.

  • With 50% stake, World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    Every investor in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:WQGA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • UK watchdog wants deeper probe into Microsoft's $69-billion Activision deal

    (Reuters) -Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it would launch an in-depth probe into Xbox maker Microsoft's $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after the tech giant failed to offer remedies to soothe competition concerns. The deal, announced in January, will require approval in the United States as well as other major jurisdictions including the European Union and China. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said earlier this month the takeover of the videogame publisher maker could hurt competition in gaming consoles, subscription services and cloud gaming if Microsoft refused to give competitors access to Activision's best-selling games.

  • Atlas Arteria Plans to Raise $2.1 Billion For Toll Road Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian toll roads operator Atlas Arteria Ltd. said it planned to raise A$3.1 billion ($2.09 billion) as it seeks to buy a majority stake in the Chicago Skyway toll road. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceFutures Steady as Traders Assess Inflation Outl

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.