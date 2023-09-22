Microsoft's new Call of Duty deal set for approval

The UK's competition watchdog has said Microsoft's revised offer to buy the Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard "opens the door" to the deal being cleared.

The Competition Markets Authority (CMA) said the updated deal appeared to address concerns it had raised.

Under the new proposals, Microsoft will not buy the cloud gaming rights owned by Activision Blizzard.

Its original $69bn (£59bn) deal was blocked by UK regulators.

Earlier this year, the CMA blocked Microsoft from taking on the whole of Activision over concerns that the deal would harm competition in cloud gaming in the UK.

Microsoft then submitted a restructured deal for the competition watchdog to look at last month.

In a statement on Friday, the CMA's chief executive, Sarah Cardell, said: "The CMA's position has been consistent throughout - this merger could only go ahead if competition, innovation, and choice in cloud gaming was preserved."

A consultation will be opened before a final decision on the deal is taken.

If it receives final approval, it will bring to an end a tumultuous year-and-a-half for Microsoft.

Since it announced plans to buy Activision Blizzard in January last year, the merger has split regulators around the world.

Ms Cardell added: "It would have been far better, though, if Microsoft had put forward this restructure during our original investigation.

"This case illustrates the costs, uncertainty and delay that parties can incur if a credible and effective remedy option exists but is not put on the table at the right time."