Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser gets new privacy features, will be generally available January 15

Microsoft today announced that its Chromium-based Edge browser will be generally available on January 15 and that the release candidate for Windows and macOS is now available for download (and that it features a new icon).

The development of the new Edge has progressed pretty rapidly and the latest build have been very stable, even as Microsoft started building in some more differentiated features like Collections into its more experimental builds.

With today's release, Microsoft is also announcing new privacy features. The marquee feature here is probably the new InPrivate browsing mode that now, in combination with Bing, will keep your online searches and identities private. InPrivate, as the name implies, already deleted any information about your browsing session on your local machine when you closed the window. But now, when you search with Bing, Microsoft's search engine you've probably forgotten about, your search history on Bing and any personally identifiable data will also not be saved or associated back to you.

By default, Edge will also now enable tracking prevention. "One of the things that's hard on the web is how to balance the desire for privacy and the protection of your data -- and yet you still want the web to be personalized," said Yusuf Mehdi, the corporate vice president of Microsoft's Modern Life, Search and Devices Group, in a pre-recorded briefing ahead of today's announcement. "The problem today is, nobody has really nailed it. You've got some good companies doing some really innovative work to try and have super-strict privacy controls. The problem is, they break the web. And then you've got other ones who say, hey, don't worry about it, we're just going to make it all work for you. But in the background, your data is getting tracked." Mehdi, of course, thinks that Microsoft's approach is the better one here -- and more balanced.