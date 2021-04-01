Microsoft's Cortana silenced as Siri gets new voice

·2 min read
Cortana on a screen
The voice assistant is saying goodbye to mobile users

Cortana, Microsoft's virtual assistant designed to compete with Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant, is to be retired on mobile.

Instead it will focus on offering productivity help in Windows 10, Outlook and Teams.

The hashtag #RIPCortana was being used on Twitter, as people reminisced - or in some cases pointed out how forgettable the assistant had been.

Meanwhile, Apple's Siri will no longer default to a female voice in English.

The use of a female voice for virtual assistants has long been controversial for gender-typing a helpful, virtual companion.

Cortana was unveiled in 2014 as a virtual assistant for Windows phones. It was named after the advanced artificial intelligence guide in Microsoft's then best-selling Halo game series.

Three years later, Microsoft abandoned its smartphone operating system, although Cortana remained available for iPhones and Android devices.

The death of the voice assistant on most platforms was announced last summer and in January, Microsoft ended support for Cortana integration in the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker. It offered speaker owners who used Cortana, a $50 Microsoft gift card.

Woman using voice assistant
Cortana failed to catch up with the popularity of Amazon Alexa and Google's Assistant

Ben Wood, chief analyst at research firm CSS Insight said: "There was a certain inevitability to Microsoft abandoning the consumer-centric variant of Cortana. Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant are the mass market voice assistants of choice, leaving little space for rivals.

"Even the mighty Apple has struggled to get traction with Siri despite making huge investments to drive the platform forward.

"Microsoft has made a sensible decision to double down on Cortana as a platform to aid productivity gains, closely tied to its business-centric tools and services. Increasingly Cortana will become deeply integrated into specific Microsoft platforms, rather than being a generic voice assistant designed to be all things to all people."

Female voice

Rival Apple has added two new voices to its assistant Siri, as well as eliminating the default female voice in the latest version of iOS.

In 2019 a report by UNESCO suggested that using female voices by default for voice assistants "sends a signal that women are obliging, docile and eager-to-please helpers available at the touch of a button or with a blunt voice command".

Apple said of its decision to put the onus on users to choose the voice of its assistant: "This is a continuation of Apple's commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in."

In some countries and languages, Siri already defaults to a male voice.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTubers the Stokes Twins Plead Guilty in Connection With Bank Robbery Pranks

    Alan and Alex Stokes, whose YouTube pranks garner millions of views, were sentenced on Wednesday, March 31, in connection to an incident that resulted in an Uber driver being held at gunpoint.

  • Russia: Navalny on hunger strike to protest prison treatment

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he has started a hunger strike to protest authorities’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains. In a statement posted on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison officials’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars. The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken domestic opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

  • Biden's dog involved in 2nd biting incident

    President Joe Biden's younger dog Major this week was involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said Tuesday.

  • Half of people have Covid antibodies as virus deaths hit lowest level since October

    Half of people now have Covid-19 antibodies and deaths from the virus are at the lowest level since October, official figures reveal. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) findings, which on Tuesday prompted fresh calls to ease restrictions, suggest there is widespread immunity either due to previous infection or vaccination. Some 54.7 per cent of people in private households in England are likely to have tested positive for antibodies in the week to March 14, along with 50.5 per cent in Wales and 49.3 per cent in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures. Regional estimates range from 60 per cent for north-west England to 50.3 per cent for south-east England. Meanwhile, in Scotland, about two in five people – 42.6 per cent – are likely to have tested positive for antibodies in the week to March 14.

  • Asian neighbors pen letter of fear to Ohio’s lieutenant governor

    Jon Husted used the phrase "Wuhan Virus."

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • Black Executives Call on Corporations to Fight Restrictive Voting Laws

    Dozens of the most prominent Black business leaders in America are banding together to call on companies to fight a wave of restrictive voting bills being advanced by Republicans in at least 43 states. The campaign appears to be the first time that so many powerful Black executives have organized to directly call out their peers for failing to stand up for racial justice. The effort, led by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, is a response to the swift passage of a Georgia law that they contend makes it harder for Black people to vote. As the debate about that bill raged in recent weeks, most major corporations — including those with headquarters in Atlanta — did not take a position on the legislation. “There is no middle ground here,” Chenault said. “You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The executives did not criticize specific companies but instead called on all of corporate America to publicly and directly oppose new laws that would restrict the rights of Black voters and to use their clout, money and lobbyists to sway the debate with lawmakers. “This impacts all Americans, but we also need to acknowledge the history of voting rights for African Americans,” Chenault said. “And as African American executives in corporate America, what we were saying is we want corporate America to understand that, and we want them to work with us.” The letter was signed by 72 Black executives. They included Roger Ferguson Jr., chief executive of TIAA; Mellody Hobson and John Rogers Jr., co-chief executives of Ariel Investments; Robert Smith, chief executive of Vista Equity Partners; and Raymond McGuire, a former Citigroup executive who is running for mayor of New York. In the days before the Georgia law was passed, almost no major companies spoke out against the legislation, which introduced stricter voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and expanded the legislature’s power over elections. Big corporations based in Atlanta, including Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Home Depot, offered general statements of support for voting rights, but none took a specific stance on the bills. The same was true for most of the executives who signed the new letter, including Frazier and Chenault. Frazier said he had paid only peripheral attention to the matter before the Georgia law was passed Thursday. “When the law passed, I started paying attention,” he said. When Frazier realized what was in the new law, and that similar bills were being advanced in other states, he and Chenault decided to take action. On Sunday, they began emailing and texting with a group of Black executives, discussing what more corporations could do. “There seems to be no one speaking out,” Frazier said. “We thought if we spoke up, it might lead to a situation where others felt the responsibility to speak up.” Among the other executives who signed the letter were Ursula Burns, a former chief executive of Xerox; Richard Parsons, a former chair of Citigroup and chief executive of Time Warner; and Tony West, chief legal officer at Uber. The group of leaders, with support from the Black Economic Alliance, bought a full-page ad in the Wednesday print edition of The New York Times. The executives are hoping that big companies will help prevent dozens of similar bills in other states from becoming law. “The Georgia legislature was the first one,” Frazier said. “If corporate America doesn’t stand up, we’ll get these laws passed in many places in this country.” In 2017, Frazier was the first chief executive to publicly resign from President Donald Trump’s business advisory councils after the president’s equivocating response to white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. His resignation led other chief executives to distance themselves from Trump, and the advisory groups disbanded. “As African American business executives, we don’t have the luxury of being bystanders to injustice,” Frazier said. “We don’t have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines when these kinds of injustices are happening all around us.” Companies have taken stands on state legislation in recent years, often to powerful effect. In 2016 and 2017, as conservatives advanced so-called bathroom bills in states including Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, big companies went so far as to threaten to take their business elsewhere if the laws were enacted. Those bills were never signed into law. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign began persuading companies to sign on to a pledge that states their “clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society.” Dozens of major companies, including AT&T, Facebook, Nike and Pfizer, signed on. To Chenault, the contrast between the business community’s response to that issue and to voting restrictions that disproportionately harm Black voters was telling. “You had 60 major companies — Amazon, Google, American Airlines — that signed on to the statement that states a very clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society,” he said. “So, you know, it is bizarre that we don’t have companies standing up to this.” “This is not new,” Chenault added. “When it comes to race, there’s differential treatment. That’s the reality.” Activists are calling for boycotts of Delta and Coca-Cola for their tepid engagement before the Georgia law was passed. And there are signs that other companies and sports leagues are becoming more engaged with the issue. The head of the Major League Baseball Players Association said he “would look forward” to a discussion about moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta, where it is planned for July. And Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, released a statement Tuesday affirming his company’s commitment to voting rights. “Voting is fundamental to the health and future of our democracy,” he said. “We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so.” That language echoed statements made by many big companies before the Georgia law was passed. The executives who signed the letter are likely to seek more. “People ask, ‘What can I do?’” Chenault said. “I’ll tell you what you can do. You can publicly oppose any discriminatory legislation and all measures designed to limit Americans’ ability to vote.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mozambique: Why IS is so hard to defeat in Mozambique

    The jihadists appear to be aiming to create their own self-declared "caliphate".

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: Prosecuting the police — March 31, 2021

    The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power.

  • Data withheld from team probing COVID in Wuhan -WHO

    World Health Organization investigators spent four weeks earlier this year in and around Wuhan, China, to research the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.But, in remarks about the final report, the WHO's director-general said China withheld data from investigators.The United States and 13 other countries on Tuesday promptly expressed concerns that the report was delayed and lacked access to complete data.PSAKI: "The report lacks crucial data, information..."White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki on Tuesday faulted China for not offering independent experts unfettered access:“Well they have not been transparent, they’ve not provided underlying data - that certainly doesn’t qualify as cooperation. The analysis performed to date, from our experts, their concern, that there isn’t additional support for one hypothesis. It doesn’t lead us to any closer of an understanding or greater knowledge we had six to nine months ago about the origin. It also doesn’t provide us guidelines or steps, recommended steps, on how we should prevent this from happening in the future. And those are imperative.”The WHO report said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause.EMBAREK: "There are areas where we had difficulties getting down to the raw data..."WHO's mission leader, Peter Ben Embarek, told reporters that second phase studies were needed.He said the team felt political pressure, including from outside China, but that he never was pressed to remove anything from its final report."In China, like in many other countries, there are restrictions and privacy laws that forbid the sharing of data, including private details to outsiders, in particular if the data are moving out of the country.”Embarek also told reporters it was ‘perfectly possible’ the virus had been circulating in November or October of 2019 around Wuhan… potentially spreading to other countries earlier than what has been documented so far.

  • 56 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother'

    Over the course of the nine seasons, the hit CBS series included appearances from pop stars, A-list actors, and TV show hosts.

  • Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will end a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the three-day lockdown in Brisbane would end at noon local time (0200 GMT), but residents would still be required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions would remain in place. "We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Iowa Democrat Rita Hart withdraws election challenge to six-vote congressional loss

    Rita Hart, a Democrat, had asked U.S. House to overturn Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' six-vote win in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • Endeavor Group, the company behind the Miss Universe contest, has nominated Elon Musk to join its board as it plans to go public

    Endeavor has nominated Elon Musk to join its board of directors, citing the Tesla CEO's experience of growing companies and serving on boards.

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy drops, interest in getting inoculated grows in U.S., surveys show

    The number of Americans who say they won't or are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to shrink while the share who say they are excited to get the vaccine is rising, new surveys from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau show. In KFF's latest monthly poll, about 61 percent of U.S. adults said they have either gotten their first dose already or are eager to get the shot, up from 47 percent in January. An estimated 70-90 percent of the U.S. population will need to be immune for the pandemic to be under control. There was an especially sharp rise in the percentage of Black Americans who said they want to get vaccinated, now 55 percent, versus 61 percent of Latinos and 64 percent of white people, KFF found. Overall, 20 percent of respondents said they won't get vaccinated at all or only if required by work or school, and Republicans (29 percent) and white evangelical Christians (28 percent) were still overrepresented in that group. Another 46 percent of Republicans said they have or will get vaccinated, versus 79 percent of Democrats. (Kaiser Family Foundation) The large survey from the Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Center for Health Statistics found 17 percent of adults opposed or hesitant to get vaccinated, from 22 percent in January, but the decline was entirely among people formerly on the fence shifting to the pro-vaccination camp, The Wall Street Journal notes. That survey found Black Americans the most likely to say they probably or definitely won't get vaccinated, but the hesitation has shrunk from 13 percentage points more likely than white Americans to eschew vaccinations in January to just 5 points in March. The Census survey is based responses from 80,000 adults from March 3 and March 15. Kaiser Family Foundation interviewed 1,862 adults from March 15 to March 22 for its survey, and the margin of sampling error for the entire sample is ± 3 percentage points. More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Swiss robots use UV light to zap viruses aboard passenger planes

    A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain. UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner. Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.