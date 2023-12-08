Microsoft's links with OpenAI to be examined by competition watchdog

BBC
·3 min read
Picture of Sam Altman in front of a Microsoft logo
Picture of Sam Altman in front of a Microsoft logo

The UK's competition watchdog is to look at whether Microsoft's high-value partnership with OpenAI could be considered as a merger.

The Competition and Markets Authority is examining whether the US tech giant's work with OpenAI could affect the AI market overall.

Microsoft, which owns 49% of OpenAI, said it had "preserved independence" for both firms.

But the relationship has come under focus after recent upheaval at OpenAI.

Last month, OpenAI, which is best known as the creator of ChatGPT, was plunged into chaos when its boss Sam Altman was suddenly fired.

After Mr Altman's sacking, Microsoft then offered him a job leading a new advanced AI research team, before he was reinstated at OpenAI following an appeal from employees.

During the drama, a spotlight was cast on how commercial competition is shaping the development of AI systems and the pace at which the technology is moving.

It caused confusion about the future of the start-up, while Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella had said previously that governance at the firm needed to change.

The CMA said that it was asking for comments, partly "in light of these developments".

The watchdog is questioning whether the partnership has resulted in an "acquisition of control", whether an effective merger has taken place and if this could affect competition in the UK.

It has asked third parties for their comments on the tie-up and could launch a probe if it feels it is necessary.

Sorcha O'Carroll, senior director for mergers at the CMA, said: "The invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA's information gathering process and comes in advance of launching any phase 1 investigation, which would only happen once the CMA has received the information it needs from the partnership parties."

In response to the announcement, Microsoft said that its partnership with OpenAI has "fostered more AI innovation and competition".

Vice chair and president of Microsoft Brad Smith said that the only thing that has changed is that it "will now have a non-voting observer on OpenAI's board".

This means that it will have access to confidential information, but it will not be able to vote on matters like choosing directors.

He added that the tech giant, which also came under scrutiny from regulators over its acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, will work closely with the CMA to provide all the information that it needs.

Mr Smith has previously denied that the recent drama witnessed at OpenAI was due to concerns around the safety of the technology being developed.

Fears that AI was going to overtake humans in the next year were unfounded, he said recently during an event in London.

"There's absolutely no probability that you're going to see this so called artificial general intelligence where computers are more powerful than people come in the next 12 months. It's going to take years, if not many decades."

Mr Altman was a co-founder of OpenAI and became the face of its ground-breaking chatbot ChatGPT after it launched last year.

He secured a significant funding boost to the tune of $13bn (£10bn) from Microsoft, which helped catapult the business.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), one of the four board members who fired Mr Altman said that its goal was to "strengthen OpenAI and make it more able to achieve its mission."

Helen Toner, an academic and now former board member, did not answer questions about her interactions with Mr Altman, but said that the move was due to a "lack of trust" in the executive.

There was reportedly a clash between the two after her work on an AI safety paper was published, which suggested that other tech companies had fast-tracked AI products in a bid to keep up with OpenAI.

She told the WSJ: "OpenAI is a very unusual organization, and the non-profit mission - to ensure [artificial general intelligence] benefits all of humanity - comes first."

Recommended Stories

  • The UK's competition regulator is reviewing Microsoft's links to OpenAI

    The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."

  • As a new AI-driven coding assistant is launched, the battle for AI-mindshare moves to developers

    With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. As a result of the latest announcements, Copilot will be able to better understand queries and offer better responses, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told the media recently.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft upgrades its Copilot chatbot

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft upgrades its Copilot chatbot, Lenovo Legion Go review, This tiny electric car is coming to the US.

  • TC+ Roundup: Amazon is not the AI leader

    Amazon has been No. 1 in the cloud for years, ever since it invented the concept in 2006. Microsoft has hitched its wagon to OpenAI, and Amazon is betting on Bedrock. Not to mention what Microsoft has done with Copilot versus Amazon’s Q debut.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Custom GPTs and the accompanying store was a major announcement at OpenAI’s DevDay conference, with the store expected to open last month.

  • Bing's new 'Deep Search' feature offers more comprehensive answers to complex search queries

    Microsoft Bing is getting a new "Deep Search" feature powered by OpenAI's GPT-4. The feature is designed to give users more relevant and comprehensive answers to complex search queries. Microsoft notes that Deep Search is not a replacement for Bing's existing web search, and is instead an enhancement that allows for deeper exploration of the web.

  • Microsoft's Seeing AI app for low-vision and blind users comes to Android

    Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.

  • One year later, ChatGPT is still alive and kicking

    ChatGPT, OpenAI's viral AI chatbot, turns one today. A year ago, OpenAI released ChatGPT as a "low-key research preview" -- reportedly spurred in part by an intense rivalry with AI startup Anthropic. The goal, OpenAI leadership told the OpenAI rank-and-file at the time, was to gather more data on how people use and interact with generative AI to inform the development of OpenAI's future models.

  • OpenAI’s GPT Store won’t be released until 2024

    OpenAI notified GPT Builder users on Friday that it's delaying the release of the GPT Store, which is intended to be a marketplace for custom AI bots. The company has been "unexpectedly busy" after its leadership shakeup that played out across the end of November.

  • How ChatGPT changed the world of tech in just one year

    It's only been a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, but it's impact on the world of tech will reverberate for years.

  • This week in AI: The OpenAI debacle shows the perils of going commercial

    This week, it was impossible to tune out -- for this reporter included, much to my sleep-deprived brain's dismay -- the leadership controversy surrounding AI startup OpenAI. The board ousted Sam Altman, CEO and a co-founder, allegedly over what they saw as misplaced priorities on his part: commercializing AI at the expense of safety. Altman was -- in large part thanks to the efforts of Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer -- reinstated as CEO and most of the original board replaced.

  • Microsoft joins OpenAI board as Sam Altman returns as CEO

    With Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, Microsoft joins the board as a non-voting observer.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • OpenAI, emerging from the ashes, has a lot to prove even with Sam Altman's return

    The OpenAI power struggle that captivated the tech world after co-founder Sam Altman was fired has finally reached its end -- at least for the time being. Ex-Y Combinator president Altman is back at the helm, but is his return justified? OpenAI's new board of directors is getting off to a less diverse start (i.e.

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • How to talk about the OpenAI drama at Thanksgiving dinner

    While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.

  • Chaos at OpenAI adds fuel to the AI talent poaching war

    With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.