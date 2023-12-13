Microsoft's official Xbox wireless controllers drop to $45

If you need a spare gamepad for your Xbox or PC, Microsoft's wireless Xbox Series X/S controller is currently available for $45 at Amazon. That's close to the lowest price we've seen and the sale applies to multiple finishes (carbon black, blue and velocity green).

The Series X/S controller is the classic well-balanced model with responsive face buttons, triggers, and joysticks. The d-pad offers nice tactility compared to Sony's DualSense PS5 controller, though it still uses an asymmetrical joystick layout. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity so you can use it with a PC or mobile device, plus a dedicated "Share" button for screen and video capture.

While you don't get the advanced haptic feedback features of the DualSense, it fits nicely in your hand and is generally easier to use on a PC — especially for clients besides Steam. Alternatives like the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller and Microsoft's own Elite Series 2 pad offer a wider array of features, but if you just need the basics, the standard Xbox controller is solid.

The primary drawback is a reliance on AA, rather than rechargeable batteries for power. That lets it last longer on a charge than the DualSense, but you'll have to buy a separate rechargeable battery pack if you don't want to regularly swap out batteries. If you can live with that limitation, the sale offers a cheap way to get an extra high-quality controller or two.

