MicroStrategy Adds Another 5,050 BTC to Holdings, Now Holds 114K BTC

MicroStrategy has now spent more than $420 million on Bitcoin this quarter as it continues to invest.

Corporate Bitcoin Whale, MicroStrategy, has announced another massive purchase of Bitcoin on Monday. According to a tweet from MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, “MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 5,050 bitcoins for ~$242.9 million in cash at an average price of ~$48,099 per #bitcoin.” The purchase brings the business intelligence company’s total bitcoin holdings to more than 114,000, around $3.15 billion worth at an average purchase price of $27,713.

An 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave some further information about the purchase, including that MicroStrategy has added nearly 9,000 BTC to its corporate treasury so far in Q3 2021. During a period between July 1 and September 12, the company spent around $419.9 million in cash on bitcoin. The coins were purchased for an

