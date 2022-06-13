MicroStrategy Now Down $1B on Its Bitcoin Bet

Reuters

Traders have sharply increased where they see rate hikes by the world's top central banks ending this cycle as red-hot inflation readings may force policymakers to act more aggressively to quell price pressures. In the U.S. Fed fund futures expiring in July 2023 are pricing in over 300 basis points of rate hikes to a terminal rate of around 3.8%, up from around 3% at the start of the month. For the European Central Bank, money markets now price in over 290 basis points of hikes to put rates around 2.4% by February 2024, compared with around 1.5% at the start of the month.