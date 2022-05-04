MicroStrategy posts Q1 revenue loss amid falling Bitcoin price
MicroStrategy Inc., the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, reported a total revenue of US$119.3 million in Q1, a 2.9% year-over-year decrease.
Fast facts
As of March 31, MicroStrategy’s 129,218 BTC under management had a carrying value of US$2.896 billion and a total market value of US$5.893 billion, representing a cumulative impairment loss of US$1.071 billion.
At the time of the report, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin had an average cost of approximately US$30,700 and a market price of US$45,602.79.
Bitcoin’s price has fallen roughly 17% from that time, however, meaning the current total market value would be much lower, at roughly US$4.878 billion at press time.
MicroStrategy (MSTR) closed down 6.15% on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and fell 0.70% after hours, as of press time.
MicroStrategy added 4,167 BTC in its latest cryptocurrency shopping spree between February and April, using a loan against its existing Bitcoin holdings.
