MicroStrategy’s share price hits 2-month high following Saylor reshuffle

The Wall Street Journal

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global has gone to the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid getting entangled in class-action lawsuits with angry customers. In a pair of filings, Coinbase asked the court for emergency intervention in two lawsuits where federal judges in California refused the company’s demand for the disputes to be heard in arbitration. The company would suffer “irreparable harm” if the Supreme Court allows the lawsuits to proceed, Coinbase wrote in both filings. One of the suits in