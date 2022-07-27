MicroStrategy shares fall after Jefferies downgrade to ‘underperform’
Investment banking firm Jefferies downgraded the MicroStrategy stocks from “hold” to “underperform.”
Fast facts
MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has a premium valuation for a low-growth asset, Jefferies said in a research report released on Tuesday.
Jefferies kept the MicroStrategy price target unchanged at US$180, while the stocks fell by over 10% on Tuesday to US$237.64.
With 129,200 Bitcoins, 52% of MicroStrategy’s enterprise value of US$2.8 billion is comprised of Bitcoin, according to the investment banking firm.
This indicates an unrealized loss of over US$1 billion on a US$3.97 billion investment, Jefferies said.
Jefferies said that MicroStrategy’s stock trades at a premium compared to other companies and the downgrade is due to the slowdown in billings growth and the business intelligence arm of MicroStrategy.
Jefferies expects MicroStrategy’s revenue to grow by 4% in the next quarter.
