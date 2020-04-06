Microturbine Market Forecasts to 2025 by Application, Power Rating, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microturbine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global microturbine market reached a value of US$ 202.1 Million in 2019. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 329.7 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025.

The rapidly increasing energy demand across the globe is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is an increasing focus on green and sustainable power generation, which is also providing a boost to the market growth as microturbines offer stable and reliable power with minimal emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs), such as carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxide (NO2).

Additionally, widespread adoption of CHP systems across various industries is also contributing to the market growth. They are extensively used in wastewater treatment plants, breweries, paper and rubber mills and the residential sector for providing residual heat in cold climates. Furthermore, the replacement of phased-out coal and nuclear plants with modern and innovative power stations and installation of microturbines in off-grid systems in remote areas, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors, including rising investments in the energy sector and extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ansaldo Energia SPA, Bladon Jets, Capstone Turbine Corporation, FlexEnergy Inc., Brayton Energy, LLC, Toyota Motor Corporation, Micro Turbine Technology B.V., ICR Turbine Engine Corporation, Calnetix Technologies, etc.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global microturbine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power rating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global microturbine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microturbine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

6.2 Standby Power



7 Market Breakup by Power Rating

7.1 12 kW - 50kW

7.2 50 kW - 250 kW

7.3 250 kW - 500 kW



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ansaldo Energia SPA

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Bladon Jets

14.3.3 Capstone Turbine Corporation

14.3.4 FlexEnergy Inc.

14.3.5 Brayton Energy, LLC

14.3.6 Toyota Motor Corporation

14.3.7 Micro Turbine Technology B.V.

14.3.8 ICR Turbine Engine Corporation

14.3.9 Calnetix Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k61ud6